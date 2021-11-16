Over 100,000 young careers boosted by Kickstart Scheme

Over 100,000 young people across the country have now started jobs through the government’s landmark Kickstart Scheme, it was announced today (Tuesday 16 November).
To mark the milestone, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thérèse Coffey is visiting luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive’s McLaren Production Centre in Woking. The company has taken on its first cohort of young people through Kickstart, with roles on offer including colour and materials design, prototype build technicians, and studio engineering assistants.
Launched as part of the government’s Plan for Jobs, Kickstart has helped young people in all corners of the country to develop new skills, build confidence, and get a crucial first foot on the career ladder, with jobs at a huge range of UK employers including Yorkshire Water, Pinewood Studios, JD Sports, EFL football clubs, and SeaGrown, the UK’s first offshore seaweed farm.
An average of over 3,400 young people started Kickstart jobs each week over the last month, with the scheme recently extended to give even more young people the platform for future career success.
Secretary of State for the Department for Work and Pensions, Thérèse Coffey said:
Employers like McLaren Automotive are giving young people the chance to get on the jobs ladder.
Having hit the 100,000 milestone, we are now on the last lap and I encourage employers and young people to take advantage of this opportunity as we head towards the finish line of the great Kickstart Scheme.
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said:
Our future success depends on our young people, which is why we introduced the Kickstart Scheme to give them the skills, experience and opportunities they need to reach their full potential.
I’ve seen first-hand how it has transformed people’s lives, so I am proud that 100,000 young people have started Kickstart jobs, with the scheme continuing to help young people into next year as we emerge from the pandemic.
For many young people, the scheme has provided the springboard they needed to secure permanent jobs. One of those is Sunnie Fraser, who secured a full-time role at creative marketing agency Bump following her Kickstart placement.
Sunnie said:
The Kickstart Scheme has been an incredibly monumental experience for me, completing my degree during a pandemic felt hopeless considering the lack of career opportunities in the creative industry, so this was a life changing scheme to be involved in.
During my short time in the role I have now begun managing a team and being involved in all the administrative processes of a small business, developing a skill set that will aid me in future endeavours.
Another success story is Kirsty White, one of the first Kickstarters taken on at The Royal Mint in Pontyclun, Wales. Having impressed during her time on the Kickstart Scheme, Kirsty now works full-time as a Sales and Customer Service advisor in The Royal Mint’s Collector Services division.
Kirsty said:
I was so pleased to find the Kickstart Scheme and be offered a place at The Royal Mint. Entering the world of work was daunting but since starting the job my confidence and customer service skills have soared, and I was delighted to be offered a permanent role after finishing my placement. I wouldn’t be where I am now without the help of my Work Coach and Kickstart.
Kickstart employees at McLaren are among the thousands of young people who have benefitted from employability support delivered by the Prince’s Trust as part of their role.
The Prince’s Trust said:
Being out of work can be an incredibly difficult experience for young people, knocking their confidence and impacting their employment long into the future. At the Prince’s Trust, we are proud to help employers across the UK like McLaren Automotive make the most of the Kickstart Scheme by providing the necessary wraparound support to help thousands of young people excel in their new roles.
Kickstart is giving many young people the boost they need to build their confidence and skills, and we must keep our foot on the pedal to help even more young people find work and get their lives back on track.
Ruth Nic Aoidh, Executive Director of Purchasing, Commercial, Government Affairs & Legal at McLaren Automotive said:
We recognise the importance of getting more young people back into work and are delighted that McLaren Automotive has contributed to the significant 100,000 milestone.
With the support of training provider The Prince’s Trust, we are able to boost young people’s employability skills while giving them in an insight into a range of exciting roles involved in creating and building our supercars.
The Kickstart Scheme provides six-month jobs for young people aged 16 to 24 years old currently claiming Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.
Employers have until 17th December to apply to offer positions through the scheme, with young people able to start roles up until 31 March 2022.