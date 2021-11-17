Labster appoints Hope Frank as new Chief Marketing Officer to bring accessible and transformative STEM education to the world

Educational #VR experts Labster Appoints Hope Frank as Chief Marketing Officer
Labster, World Leader in Virtual Labs and Interactive Science, today (17 Nov) announced it has appointed Hope Frank as Chief Marketing Officer, as a key part of its continued mission to bring accessible and transformative STEM education to the world.
With more than 20 years of experience, Hope Frank is a recognized leader who has led marketing for some of the fastest-growing Silicon Valley technology companies. Recently, she served as CMO and consulting producer for Brave Blue World, a documentary streaming on Netflix narrated by Liam Neeson, featuring Jaden Smith and Matt Damon. Earlier in her career, she launched ESPNHD technology, the Starbucks WiFi network and THX (3D Sound). Hope is a member of the executive board of directors for Influential, the largest influencer network and partner of IBM Watson, Oracle and TikTok. She is a founding member of the CMO Club and is on the advisory board of the CMO Council in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.
As Chief Marketing Officer at Labster, Hope Frank will lead and oversee all strategic marketing initiatives for Labster. This includes creating a revolutionary, engaging and accessible STEM learning experience at a global scale, for grades K-12 and higher education. She will focus on further evolving the Labster brand as one of the premier providers of virtual learning resources for science courses.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. When Labster approached me, I was thrilled to be part of the movement, to help bring new students into STEM,” said Hope Frank, Chief Marketing Officer of Labster.
“Labster’s technology is incredible and the simulations visualize science at a molecular level where students and tutors can apply their scientific knowledge and use advanced lab equipment to solve real-world challenges. The gamified 3D learning virtual environment combined with engaging storytelling and a scoring system creates a level of engagement rarely seen in online education. It’s a privilege and honor to join a company that is making science accessible to all.”
“What we are doing at Labster is providing students with access to STEM learning in a way that taps into their enthusiasm and ultimately powers innovation for all of us,” said Michael Bodekaer Jensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Labster.
“Hope’s passion, deep experience and proven track record will be instrumental in adapting our marketing strategies to connect with our audience and drive broader use of the platform.”
Labster, a Swiss start-up for virtual labs and science simulations, won this year's Digital Economy Award as "Next Global Hot Thing". Hear what the founder say about the honor and the untapped Chinese market for their business. #GLOBALink pic.twitter.com/qMs90vNgAY— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) November 14, 2021
VR Labs open doors of opportunity for STEM students
23rd Aug 2018: For students pursuing STEM degrees like biology, hands-on time in a lab can be as essential as time spent in the lecture hall or library. In fact, for many science-based degrees, it’s required. But getting access to a lab isn’t always easy. Many students don't live close enough to a lab facility or a university that offers their degree of choice. Others find it hard to get enough lab time because student demand is too high or their school can't afford to provide unlimited access.
Through its ability to take people anywhere, virtual reality can be a powerful resource for students who otherwise would not have access to the lab time they need to complete their degrees. We partnered with science education company Labster to create more than 30 virtual labs on the Daydream platform, where students can do their lab work in VR without having to walk, drive, or fly to a campus. These VR labs can be particularly useful to students and faculty at the rapidly-growing number of schools that offer online science degrees.
Earlier this month, students in Arizona State University’s online B.S. in Biological Sciences program began working in these virtual labs for full course credit. Soon students at the University of Texas at San Antonio, McMaster University, and other institutions across North America and Europe will be able to do their lab work in VR as well.