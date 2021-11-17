The Manchester College announces new partnership with SCI-U

@TheMcrCollege - SCI-U will co-develop and co-deliver the The Manchester College’s Beauty Therapy course, launching the new Industry Excellence Academy for Hair and Beauty.
The Manchester College today announced a new industry partnership with leading aesthetics clinic SCI-U, creating a new Industry Excellence Academy for Hair and Beauty.
SCI-U will co-develop and co-deliver the College’s Beauty Therapy course, the first course to be offered as part of the brand new Industry Excellence Academy for Hair & Beauty.
As an industry partner, SCI-U will also offer students work placement of at least 15 days and exclusive opportunities within the beauty sector.
In addition, they will also deliver industry masterclasses at the College’s on-campus, professional-standard Studios of Hairdressing, Beauty & Make-up, and sit on the College’s Industry Advisory Board.
The partnership was officially launched with an event at the College’s Harpurhey campus on Monday where students met with SCI-U’s expert staff and were treated to a live industry demonstration, giving them a taste of the beauty therapy techniques that they’ll be learning and then providing for paying customers.
Lisa O’Loughlin, Principal of The Manchester College, said: “As we recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and work to fill skills gaps locally, regionally and nationally, our industry partners are more important than ever.
“Our partnership with SCI-U will provide students with invaluable learning opportunities in the beauty sector, providing them with the skills and experience they’ll need to become the next generation of industry excellence in the sector at the end of their course.”
As part of the College’s Industry Excellence Academy offer, students on the Beauty Therapy course will receive employability sessions with a named Employability Tutor and be allocated a dedicated Employability and Partnership Coordinator to help prepare them and equip them with the skills they will need when they enter the world of work.
Assistant Principal Carol Whitworth added: “We’re delighted to welcome SCI-U on board as our newest industry partner and are thrilled that they will be supporting our delivery of technical beauty courses, recognising the value of our career-focused approach.”
“With this partnership, our students will be uniquely qualified to fill the growing demand for skilled beauty professionals and we look forward to seeing them progress on to exciting and rewarding career paths.”
Founder of SCI-U, Mozhgan Taheri, commented: “At SCI-U, we are passionate about providing young people with the opportunities they need to thrive in the beauty sector, and The Manchester College shares our belief in offering relevant, career-based courses, not just the traditional, university-based routes to employment.
“Having met the students, it’s clear that they possess the talent and desire to succeed. We are really looking forward to shaping the future of the industry by providing them with the appropriate skills and experience they need to forge their careers and help provide the sector with the boost it needs post-pandemic.”
From left to right: Wendy Shepley, Hair & Beauty tutor at The Manchester College; Ruhela Begum, Practice Manager at SCI-U; Mozhgan Taheri, Founder of SCI-U; Lisa Breakey, Head of Hair & Beauty Department at The Manchester College; Sue Hadfield, Assistant Principal for Service and Retail Industries at The Manchester College; Carol Whitworth, Assistant Principal for Business, Computing and Digital Industries.
The Manchester College and SCI-U teams are joined by the College's Beauty Therapy students, who will have the opportunity to go on industry placement with SCI-U.
SCI-U owner Mozhgan Taheri spoke to the College's Beauty Therapy students about her own career path and the opportunities available to them in the Hair & Beauty sector.