 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Leading Music College LCCM Announces the Winner of 2021 Full Scholarship Award

Details
Hits: 282
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@LCCMLondon - London music college LCCM has announced Kofi Otuo, a first year BMUS Commercial Music Technology Student, as the winner of its full scholarship competition for 2021.

Kofi auditioned for the scholarship at a multidisciplinary live event at the college’s state-of-the-art Music Box venue in front of an audience, and the judging panel - the singer-songwriter Carmody and LCCM academics Austin Milne and Pat Cotton. All were effusive in their praise of Kofi’s work with Milne, Programme Leader for Postgraduate, calling it, “some of the most original music that I’ve ever heard” and Carmody calling it “so slick.”

Pat Cotton, Programme Leader for Music, said of Kofi’s scholarship audition: “All the elements were familiar but the way you put them together was great. It didn’t set in the kind of grove I was expecting. It was very different, but still commercial at the same time. It was great!”

Kofi, who is from Ghana, was surprised and delighted to win the scholarship. Speaking on stage immediately after the result was announced, he said: Thank you to the judges for taking a look at my music and actually connecting with it. I'd also like to say congratulations to you all (other finalists). It's not an easy job to bring your music forward as a musician so congratulations to you guys. With all the love and support that I've had since I've been here, I'm just grateful.”

The other student finalists where Katie Whiting, 1st year BMus Performance and Production; Annatoria Chitapa, 1st year BA Music Business Management (previous winner of ITV’s The Voice UK) and Masters students Leon Morris, MMus Production and Katie Roberts, MMus Performance.

“All the students at LCCM, not just our five finalists, are incredibly talented,” says Anthony Hamer-Hodges, Principal at LCCM. “We want them to enjoy themselves when they are with us but also learn and thrive, using the experience and knowledge we have given them to be a success in whatever part of the industry they want to go into.”

The applicants auditioned in late September and the Scholarship Day followed on from LCCM’s successful Music Industry Insiders Day in August.

Elsewhere, the first freshers’ event of the term saw platinum-selling indie-pop band, Amber Run, perform an intimate set for around 80 students and staff at the Music Box venue before embarking on their UK tour. The band has amassed a dedicated fanbase with over 800 million streams, a US platinum single and sold-out world tours.

Educators can benefit from new app that silences hate language and abuse on social media
Sector News
#freedom2hear - AN INNOVATIVE new application will silence hate and so
Reborn green oasis helps East End kids get healthy
Sector News
A community hub in east London is helping children get healthy, get ac
â€˜There was a woman inside me that needed to be revealedâ€™
Sector News
To mark #TransAwarenessWeek from 13-19 November, Westminster Kingsway

LCCM continues to welcome a ‘who’s who’ of the UK music business to the college, with David Rodigan MBE, Dumi Oburota and GFrSH appearing at recent ‘Box Talks’ events; artists Novelist, Kara Marni and Kojey Radical using the studio facilities; and industry organisations and companies such as PPL, Good Soldier and BAFTA appearing as part of the ‘Music Industry Mondays’ conversation series.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Peer tutors create ‘Peloton’ style learning platform for UK students
Sector News
@yipiyap, a peer tutoring company is this week launching a groundbreak
Educators can benefit from new app that silences hate language and abuse on social media
Sector News
#freedom2hear - AN INNOVATIVE new application will silence hate and so
Reborn green oasis helps East End kids get healthy
Sector News
A community hub in east London is helping children get healthy, get ac
‘There was a woman inside me that needed to be revealed’
Sector News
To mark #TransAwarenessWeek from 13-19 November, Westminster Kingsway
The Manchester College announces new partnership with SCI-U
Sector News
@TheMcrCollege - SCI-U will co-develop and co-deliver the The Manchest
Students offering mentoring support to first-years and other peers to make transition into uni as smooth as possible
Sector News
Coventry University (@covcampus) students team up to maximise enjoymen
Leicester College appoints Lee Barrett as new Head of Personal and Social Development
Sector News
Leicester College (@LeicesterColl) has appointed Lee Barrett as its ne
Books for all children in Wales will help “ignite passion for reading”
Sector News
New funding will provide thousands more books for school children acro
Finalists for 2021/22 Beacon Awards announced at AoC Annual Conference 2021
Sector News
#AoCConf21 - Colleges reach finals of AoC Beacon Awards 2021/22 The fi
Hopwood Hall College launches new publication to aid businesses in galvanzing success
Sector News
@HopwoodHall College and University Centre has launched a brand new bu
Green skills training opportunities launched to support COP26 ambitions
Sector News
As the sun sets on the activities of #COP26, @BordersCollege have laun
Cardiff and Vale College’s urbasba helps The Parkgate Hotel spa team prepare for the grand opening
Sector News
The Beauty Therapy team at Cardiff and Vale College’s urbasba recent

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Hopwood Hall College
Hopwood Hall College has published a new article: Hopwood Hall College launches new publication to aid businesses in galvanzing success 2 hours 45 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 3 hours 3 minutes ago

International Barometer on Education Personnel’s Health and Well-Being | 2021

International Barometer on Education Personnel’s...

The Education and Solidarity Network launched the 1st edition of the International Barometer of the Health and Well-being of Education Personnel,...

Global University Systems
Global University Systems has published a new article: Leading Music College LCCM Announces the Winner of 2021 Full Scholarship Award 4 hours 46 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6267)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page