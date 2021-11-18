 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

£1.5m gift creates new Lord Bhattacharyya Chair in Education role at WMG, continuing Lord Bhattacharyya’s legacy

Details
Hits: 291
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Margot James MP and Professor Lord Bhattacharyya 1st September 2016

A private philanthropic gift of £1.5m from a @WarwickUni alumnus has created a new role in WMG, entitled the Lord Bhattacharyya Chair in Education. The new role will continue the late Lord Bhattacharyya’s legacy enhancing WMG’s academic expertise in the understanding, development and teaching of engineering and manufacturing internationally.

  • University of Warwick receives £1.5 million philanthropic gift from an alumnus to WMG to create a new role, entitled the Lord Bhattacharyya Chair in Education
  • Gift recognises the opportunity to continue the late Professor Lord Bhattacharyya’s legacy to education
  • It will allow WMG to enhance their exceptional academic expertise in the understanding, development and teaching of engineering and manufacturing internationally
  • This is the most recent £1 million plus gift to Warwick’s portfolio, reflecting continuing enthusiasm for supporting exceptional research and education, despite the global financial impact of the pandemic

The late Professor Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya passed away on the 1st March 2019, and in order to endure his legacy to global manufacturing and innovation, the new role of Lord Bhattacharyya Chair in Education will enhance WMG’s exceptional academic expertise in the understanding, development and teaching of engineering and manufacturing.

The Lord Bhattacharyya Chair in Education will be a senior post and will be a member of the WMG Education Executive, that will drive forward innovations in research-led teaching and scholarship, using the evidence to bring about the changes the late Lord Bhattacharyya wanted to see in the world. This will include new ways to inspire young people from different backgrounds to pursue Engineering careers through the WMG Academies for Young Engineers, degree apprenticeships, and professional skills programmes, along with an opportunity to explore innovation in the higher education space more widely.

In 2016 WMG, at the University of Warwick, was awarded a Regius Professorship in Manufacturing, which was bestowed by Her Majesty the Queen in recognition of the transformational contributions that Professor Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya made to UK manufacturing. The new role of Lord Bhattacharyya Chair in Education will complement the Regius Professorship and celebrate Lord Bhattacharyya’s impact on engineering and manufacturing internationally.

The new post will provide academic leadership at the interface between research and teaching, helping to ensure that WMG’s fundamental and applied research outputs in engineering and manufacturing are placed at the heart of a teaching agenda that promotes and embeds innovation.

Margot James, Executive Chair of WMG, University of Warwick, comments:
“We are incredibly grateful for such a generous gift from a member of our alumni community, which will enable the new Lord Bhattacharyya Chair in Education role to ensure that Professor Lord Bhattacharyya’s emphasis on the pursuit of excellence in education is preserved.

“We anticipate that the successful appointee will extend further WMG’s teaching partnerships with industry and our international partners in Asia, enabling us to facilitate high quality and meaningful professional, international and intercultural learning opportunities, that broaden the global perspectives of our students.”

Professor Stuart Croft, Vice Chancellor of the University of Warwick, comments:

Uxbridge College computing graduate joins Abbey Road studios tech programme
Sector News
An @uxbridgecollege graduate in higher level computing is working with
AELP welcomes Skills Bill progress, but reforms must to go further to maximise learner and employer choice
Sector News
@AELPUK welcomes Skills Bill progress, but reforms must to go further
Uzbekistan Ministry of Agriculture team visits the Royal Agricultural University
Sector News
A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture in Uzbekistan visited th

“We are extremely grateful to the alumnus who has gifted such a generous amount despite the financial impact of the pandemic. Donations like this help us stay committed to enhancing and exceeding education standards.

“The new role of Lord Bhattacharyya Chair in Education at WMG will continue Professor Lord Bhattacharyya’s legacy, and help us thrive in connecting education, research and industry, setting up our graduates for a successful future.”

Professor Robin Clark, Dean of WMG, University of Warwick adds:
“WMG is an internationally renowned academic department of the University, known for bridging the gap between industry and academia, working with companies and organisations on both fundamental and applied research and importantly the development of education programmes which will provide the skills needed for both the current and future needs of industry.

“The new Lord Bhattacharyya Chair in Education role will help us to further develop the relationship between our teaching and our research. In doing this it will enable us to develop an evidence base on which to create innovative, engaging and authentic learning opportunities for a diverse range of students. This, with strong industry links, is something that we feel Professor Lord Bhattacharyya would be excited about.”

While the generous gift of £1.5m from a Warwick alumnus will establish the post, the University is seeking further philanthropic support to achieve its goal for the Chair. It is hoped the new role will be recruited to in 2022.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Uxbridge College computing graduate joins Abbey Road studios tech programme
Sector News
An @uxbridgecollege graduate in higher level computing is working with
AELP welcomes Skills Bill progress, but reforms must to go further to maximise learner and employer choice
Sector News
@AELPUK welcomes Skills Bill progress, but reforms must to go further
Walk Across Wales for Young Minds (@YoungMindsUK)
Sector News
April 2022, will see Neath College students Rhys Evans, Daniel Germon,
Uzbekistan Ministry of Agriculture team visits the Royal Agricultural University
Sector News
A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture in Uzbekistan visited th
The Sheffield College’s national finalists compete in WorldSkills UK
Sector News
Three learners who have honed their skills at The Sheffield College (@
Call for teachers to use modelling behaviour
Sector News
A mental health expert (@SheilaMcMahon) is urging teachers to model th
Swansea student joins BBC Children in Need challenge
Sector News
As announced on BBC’s The One Show on 21 October, a group of young p
Forward looking approach to meeting engineering and manufacturing skills needs
Sector News
@IFATEched - Exciting updates and improvements planned for around 50 e
Rising BMet engineering apprentice wins double at prestigious awards ceremony
Sector News
A talented BMet (@BMetC) engineering student has been officially rewar
NFTS and Screen Ireland Partner To Launch New Training Programme
Sector News
FÍS ÉIREANN/SCREEN IRELAND PARTNERS WITH UK’S NATIONAL FILM AND TE
Young people connect with tech to develop digital skills
Sector News
An innovative new approach to raising awareness of the potential of di
Making friends is the number one concern parents have for their children post-pandemic
Sector News
Anti-Bullying Week 2021: Making friends is the number one concern par

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6270)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page