 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

60% think that money management should be taught in schools

Details
Hits: 2916
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Wish you’d have been taught about taxes and how to apply for a mortgage? Well, 60% of Brits also agree... 

With young people pushing for there to be more life skill sessions taught at school, RS Components can reveal the top subjects that Brits think are the most important, the skills that should be taught in schools and the top opinions on school life and skills.

  • 46% of Brits think that students should be able to pick their own subjects
  • Two thirds (66%) of Brits think that English is the most important subject to learn at school
  • Almost two thirds (65%) and almost half (43%) of Brits think that maths and science are the second and third most important subject
  • Three out of five (60%) of Brits agree that money management should be taught in schools
  • A staggering 57% agree that children are not taught the skills they need to succeed in schools

Matt Coleman, Director of Primary Education at Nene Education Trust:

“Right from the moment children come into primary schools, we should be talking about employment education.

“The question is, how do we prepare our young people for the world they’re going into? As educators, we play a hugely important role in that and that’s by making sure that our curriculum is absolutely tailored to meet the change in needs for the world that these children are moving into. For example, we should be linking up with employers and talking with businesses to ascertain what skills and knowledge young people actually need when they join the workplace - and we need to be doing this from a young age.

“Curriculum has to be bigger than just English and Maths. Of course, English and Maths are core and fundamental skills that young people have to have, but developing character, understanding the uniqueness of every young person and ensuring that the intent behind the curriculum is aligned with the future is key.

“By the time that 80% of children who are starting school now get their first job as an adult, their future job doesn’t even exist yet. The world is moving very quickly and we have a duty in education to change our outlook on this.”

Students to get personal money management training
Sector News
Financial education charity The National Skills Academy for Financial
Royal recognition for Coventry College
Sector News
@coventrycollege has received a Royal thanks for its efforts during th
Life support training gives students a taste of normality again
Sector News
@BordersCollege HNC Care and Administrative Practice students recently

You may also be interested in these articles:

Students to get personal money management training
Sector News
Financial education charity The National Skills Academy for Financial
Royal recognition for Coventry College
Sector News
@coventrycollege has received a Royal thanks for its efforts during th
Life support training gives students a taste of normality again
Sector News
@BordersCollege HNC Care and Administrative Practice students recently
New Coleg Cambria Llysfasi head unveils vision for growth at Welsh land-based college
Sector News
THE new head of a leading land-based college (@ColegCambria Llysfasi)
HM Treasury: Spending Review will be in late November
Sector News
In order to prioritise the response to Covid-19, and our focus on supp
College students hear from mental health advocates
Sector News
@barnsleycollege students were virtually joined by a trio of mental he
Bridging the education gap, new 'Connected Education' pilot launches in Newbury school
Sector News
@VodafoneUK today (20 Oct) announced trials of ‘Connected Education
What do a quarter of employers do to improve boardroom diversity? Nothing
Sector News
@CIPD and @OmniRMS call for employers to be more strategic with their
Urgent action is needed for care workforce pay, professionalisation, skills and training
Sector News
Skills for Care’s annual State of the Adult Social Care Workforce re
Southwark College joins national campaign to celebrate the power of FE this Colleges Week
Sector News
@SouthwarkColl will be joining the Association of Colleges (AoC) #
Bath Spa University graduate wins Royal Television Society award
Sector News
Bath Spa University (@BathSpaUni) BA (Hons) Film, TV and Digital Produ
Military College moves to Catterick
Sector News
A top military training facility has decamped to a new base at North Y

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Coventry Comms
Coventry Comms has published a new article: Royal recognition for Coventry College 41 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 55 minutes ago

What will the future of jobs be like? #WorldEconomicForum

What will the future of jobs be like?...

The Future of Jobs report maps the jobs and skills of the future, tracking the pace of change. It aims to shed light on the pandemic-related...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 17 minutes ago

All you need to know about home-schooling and elective home education (EHE):   What is home-schooling? During the p… https://t.co/aslIjgOYRB
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5031)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page