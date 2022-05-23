NowSkills launches series of free digital seminars hosted by global names in digital & data

Specialist IT & digital apprenticeship training company, NowSkills is launching a programme of free, expert seminars for organisations operating in any sector.

Global industry experts will discuss hot topics from the business and digital worlds including themes around data analysis, security & compliance and data science via live webinar sessions.

The series will cover a range of topics that aren’t limited to one profession, but applicable to all organisations operating within digital and IT workspaces.

The first seminar takes place onMay 26 2022 looking at The future of Data & Business hosted by John K. Thompson, an author and international technology executive with over 30 years of experience in business intelligence and advanced analytics. John will discuss about how efficient data analytics can benefit any organisation and drive change.

June 22 is Make GDPR accessible with global GDPR expert Carsten Holstein who will explore current and future GDPR challenges that businesses face, and how best to overcome them and the final session is Integrating Brilliance, hosted on July 28 by Thom Ives, a passionate long-life data scientist who is teaming up with NowSkills to share his data expertise which can improve the performance of business or products through better analytics, processes, and design.

At the end of each session, there is a unique opportunity for attendees to ask questions and gain useful advice and specific knowledge from people with years of knowledge and insight at the top of their respective fields.

The first three events are open for booking now via the NowSkills website and Eventbrite, with more events being added over the coming weeks.

NowSkills managing director, Mark Norse, said: ‘We are looking forward to delivering the new digital seminars. These events have been developed by our specialist tutor team and each expert we welcome to the stage comes with an affirmed professional pedigree, ready to provide powerful real-world insight that they have gained from first-hand experience to help organisations all around the country. The sessions are suitable for anyone working in a digital and IT capacity across all sectors, from trainees right through to CEOs.’

NowSkills offers specialist digital and IT training and apprenticeships around the UK for roles including software developer, information communications technician, data analyst and digital marketer. The company recruits the highest achieving digital & IT talent from school leavers through to adult career changers. Ofsted rated good, NowSkills has a 100% pass rate plus many merits and distinctions and 98% apprentices go on to secure full time employment.

