￼PA network’s first apprentice boosts marketing team

Apprentice secures first job after swapping University for digital marketing course

A leading virtual PA network has offered its first apprentice a permanent job working in conjunction with specialist digital & IT apprentice company, NowSkills.

Pink Spaghetti, which is based in Cheshire, offers remote business support services to entrepreneurs and small businesses including digital marketing and business administration.

The company, which has 60 franchisees, recruited its first apprentice through NowSkills in October 2020. Laura Comerford has recently completed a course in digital marketing (level three) and has been offered employment as a digital marketing executive following an 18 month-long placement.

During her apprenticeship, 22-year-old Laura brought additional skills and techniques to the Pink Spaghetti offering including an in-depth knowledge of Word Press, Instagram Reels, Canva for design plus expertise in marketing mail-out applications such as Mailchimp, Mailerlite and Hubspot.

Laura was based at the brand’s head office in Northwich supporting the flagship franchise and she will continue to support many small businesses across the north west region, offering cutting-edge digital marketing services and specialising in blogs, website management and social media.

Originally from Ireland, Laura initially came to England to study at University but felt that she was on the wrong career path. She applied for a digital marketing apprenticeship with NowSkills after showing a flair and interest for this during part of her University course.

Speaking about her new position, Laura said: “My digital marketing apprenticeship and experience with NowSkills has been fantastic and I am delighted to be part of the Pink Spaghetti family. From the initial point of contact I was guided on which apprenticeship route and course was right for me. I was also given fantastic advice from NowSkills on how to prepare for an interview, which ultimately helped me get the job I had my eye on. I am still working in the same company almost two years later, and loving it.



“The training and coursework was broken down into manageable pieces and never felt overwhelming. My NowSkills tutor was so supportive and knowledgeable and kept us informed of industry updates, skills and technology which helped me further progress in my role.

I would recommend NowSkills to anybody looking for an alternative to University where you are supported constantly and are also gaining real-life experience. An apprenticeship is a fantastic route and I have thoroughly enjoyed the journey.”

Anna Brunskill, marketing manager at Pink Spaghetti, says: “We are delighted with the outcome of our first successful apprenticeship and welcome Laura to the team. She’s added so much value already to our existing services as she has up-to-the-minute skills, applications and tactics that she’s applied to our client’s tasks in an ever-evolving digital marketing landscape. Her in-depth knowledge and interest in certain areas of digital marketing has enabled us to grow and upsell further services to our clients, and she can now specialise in those areas.”

“We’d not hesitate to recommend apprenticeships to businesses of any size and sector as they offer huge benefits for all. The quality of the skills and learning Laura has brought to Pink Spaghetti from NowSkills is very impressive.”

Mark Norse, managing director of NowSkills, said: ‘Laura’s story of starting University and realising it was not for her is a common situation, but fortunately she quickly realised the tremendous opportunity a digital apprenticeship can offer. We wish Laura well in her new role and future career.’

