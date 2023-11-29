2023 IMI Skills Competition winners announced

Biggest ever entry sees winners in all four UK nations

At its first in-person Skills Competition medal ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) announced the winners of its 2023 competition. With more than 600 nominations, the 2023 competition was the biggest yet, and included the highest proportion of those with hidden disabilities.

Following a year-long application and assessment process, 23 winners and runners-up were chosen across four categories: Light Vehicle Technology, Body Repair, Refinishing and Heavy Vehicle. It was a close competition in all categories, but particularly close in Refinishing, where there were just 1.2 marks between 1st and 3rd place. Finalists may now be eligible to move forward to the World Skills International competition to be held in Lyon in September 2024.

“Despite the ongoing challenges across the sector, the IMI Skills Competition has been a huge success once again, highlighting some extraordinary talent from across the UK,” said Richard Hutchins, Competitions Manager at the Institute of the Motor Industry. “As an organisation committed to fostering equality, diversity, inclusion and belonging within the automotive industry, we are hugely encouraged by the increasing diversity of the nominees in recent years. The example these individuals set helps demonstrate that this industry has many roles suitable for those with physical and non-visible disabilities which may not be the general perception outside the sector.”

Having been nominated by their tutor or employer, each competitor completed an online quiz, took part in a one-day practical national qualifier and underwent training days and employer visits. The finalists then attended one of two venues, MAN Truck & Bus in Swindon or Tameside College in Manchester, for a two-day practical live final for World Skills UK. They completed their final six tasks in front of a team of volunteer judges.

The 2023 Winners

Employer College/Training Centre Light Vehicle Technology GOLD: Oliver Young J&R Auto Services Perth UHI SILVER: Ryan Cullen AL Services Southwest College BRONZE: Elliot Ritchie Western Mazda Calex UK HIGHLY COMMENDED: Jack Johnston J&R Auto Services Perth UHI RUNNER UP: Aaron Powell J&J Motors Bosch Training Centre RUNNER UP: Ashley Hursley Audi Approved Colchester Volkswagen Group National Learning Centre Body Repair GOLD: Adrian Matthews Ultimate Accident Repair Services S&B Automotive Academy SILVER: Robert Gray Howell Accident Repair Centre Riverpark Training BRONZE: Alec Macleod Highland Motors ltd Edinburgh College Sitehill RUNNER UP: Jordan Lingham Sinclairs NPTC Pontardawe RUNNER UP: Aiden Cheetham The Vella Group Blackpool and the Fylde College Refinishing GOLD: Oisin Mckerr Porters Bodyshop Southern Regional College SILVER: Victoria Steele Sinclairs NPTC Pontardawe BRONZE: Declan Phillips BCA Fleet Solutions Doncaster GTA Doncaster RUNNER UP: Lewis Brayford BCA Fleet Solutions Doncaster GTA Doncaster RUNNER UP: Thomas Fearnhead Auto Spray Darwen Training 2000 RUNNER UP: Maksim Makutonovic AM Motors Riverpark Training Heavy Vehicle GOLD: Ben Turner Harris DAF High Wycombe Skillnet SILVER: Aleksander Zielechowski PCL West Thurrock MAN Remit Training BRONZE: Harry Cooper Sparshatt Truck and Van Sparshatt Academy RUNNER UP: Joseph Roberts Fife Council Fife College RUNNER UP: Nicholas Garrett South Tyneside Council Gateshead College RUNNER UP: Jack Fitton Scania Scania Academy / Remit

Richard Hutchins continued:

“We are always impressed by the nominees’ skills in this competition; the determination and dedication is inspirational. It is also encouraging to see the growing diversity and increasing technical skill among apprentices and trainees, especially as we face an imminent skills crisis.

“There is an urgent need to encourage more people to think about a career in automotive, and our campaign ‘There’s More to Motor’ aims to showcase the opportunities in automotive, improve perceptions and increase recruitment success. Our Skills Competition plays a valuable role in supporting that aim, as it clearly demonstrates the opportunities available and celebrates our diverse workforce.”

There are currently 218 occupations across the sector, with technological advances – from ADAS and electric to connected motoring and online sales – creating opportunities that go far beyond traditional perceptions of working in automotive. There’s More to Motor encourages real people working at all levels within the industry to share their story, helping to highlight opportunities for those who might not have considered automotive.

With thanks to Sponsors and Industry partners such as Redde Northgate plc / FMG repair services and support with essential materials from Glasurit, Morelli, 3M, Hinckley’s, Toyota, MAN truck and bus, DAF, Motus commercials, Scania, Wabco and many more. The Skills Competition development programmes are designed by industry experts. The programmes enhance the practical skills and knowledge taught on training courses by assessing an individual’s employability attributes against set criteria in a competitive timed environment. The programme has a real impact on those taking part, with 90% of previous entrants saying their career progression improved after competing, and 86% stating their personal and employability skills had improved.

Published in