A-Level results: students need guidance as 49% view apprenticeships as second-rate to university

Early careers expert Prospects is urging students who get unexpected A-Level results this week to seek professional careers advice as a survey shows the impact apprenticeship stigma is having on career choices, reports Prospects Early Careers Survey 2022 from Jisc.

The Prospects survey of more than 5,000 young people found that 12% of school and college students would like to do an apprenticeship while 60% are hoping to go to university to undertake an undergraduate degree.

Of those students opting to go to university, nearly half view apprenticeships as second-rate to university: 39% said that a degree has a better reputation than an apprenticeship and one in ten said their parents are against the apprentice route. A further two-fifths said that an apprenticeship is not an option for their chosen career path.

Students with parents who went to university are more likely to be against the apprenticeship option.

Nearly half (43%) of this group said that a degree has a better reputation and 13% said they wouldn’t take the apprenticeship route because of their parents.

In comparison, among students with parents who didn’t go to university a third said that a degree has a better reputation and 8% said their parents are against apprenticeships.

The influence family members have on young people when they are making important decisions about their careers is significant. The survey found that school students were particularly reliant on their families for careers advice (65%), compared to teachers (57%) and careers professionals (35%).

Each month around 7,000 school and college students register for careers information and planning tools on Prospects.ac.uk. This year, views on apprenticeship content have dropped by 7% compared to last year, while views on ‘getting into university’ advice have increased by 38%.

Chris Rea, careers expert at Prospects for Jisc said:

“If A-Level results are better or worse than expected, students will be weighing up their options. While university is the right choice for some, it doesn’t work for everyone. Careers that were once only accessible through higher education are now viable routes for those who want to do an apprenticeship.

“However, despite the equality of esteem apprenticeships have acquired in the eyes of government and educators, some stigma remains in the public mind. Dated views place apprenticeships as second-rate to university and an option more suitable for low-attaining students, but modern apprenticeships are a very different career opportunity to when many parents were at school.In particular, degree apprenticeships offer an alternative way of accessing higher education while also gaining valuable work experience.

“Students making important decisions about their careers must seek professional advice to ensure their next steps are the right ones. In addition to using Prospects, students should look at the National Careers Service and employer websites, and speak to teachers and advisers at their school or college.”

Career advice as well as the Job Match online career planning tool can be found at prospects.ac.uk

Students and graduates were surveyed during January and February 2022 to find out about their career plans and their experiences over the previous 12 months. The data is based on 5,255 responses.

