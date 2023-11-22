Shopping Cart

From education to employment

A qualified veterinary nurse from Grotton who travels the country teaching canine first aid has been nominated for a national award

FE News Editor November 22, 2023
0 Comments

Rachel Bean, is the UK’s leading canine first aider, and wrote the industry-leading iPET Network qualification in the subject.

And this dedication to making homes and pet services safer has been recognised at a high level, with Rachel reaching the finals of the Dog Friendly Awards 2023.

Rachel, who will get to know if she has won the award at a glitzy awards bash in the new year, said:

“I am absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this way.

“Life isn’t all about awards and accolades, but things like this show that people are seeing the benefits of canine first aid, and that attitudes are heading in the right direction.”

Rachel is an ambassador for the national Safe Pets and People campaign, which is calling for all pet professionals to have first aid training. She has also traveled to countries including India and Thailand to teach her skills, and learners have saved lives as a result.

Rachel added: “Having first aid training enables you to think clearly and calmly in a crisis, I regularly get feedback from people who have been on my courses that have said they saved their dog’s life.”

This includes Daily Star pet columnist Catherine Lamb, who undertook the Ofqual regulated iPET Network Canine First Aid qualification for a newspaper feature.

She said: “My dog Paisley was choking on a piece of cupcake, thanks to the course I knew exactly what to do and managed to get it out.

“The course may very well have saved her life, so it makes us even prouder to support Safe Pets and People.”

Find out more about Rachel Bean here

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
FE News Editor

