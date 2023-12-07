Apprentify Group Onboards Paul Freeman as Commercial Director

Apprentify Group Onboards Former Managing Director of Global Knowledge Apprenticeships (GKA) Paul Freeman as Commercial Director

National apprenticeship provider Apprentify Group has expanded its presence in the tech, software and data space after bringing onboard Paul Freeman, former Managing Director from Global Knowledge Apprenticeships (GKA), as Commercial Director. The move will further boost Apprentify’s mission to be the leading digital and tech apprenticeship provider in the UK, and will offer an opportunity for Apprentify clients old and new to access strategic expertise in building digital skills and capabilities for the future.

Apprentify Group CRO, Sam Field commented:

“It’s great to bring Paul into our Group. Our focus on quality and compliance, together with an ever-growing roster of skilled trainers, puts us in a strong position as we enter our fifth year of operations. Paul will only strengthen our ability to compete and become the natural partner of choice in this sector, and we are pleased to offer the market a safe and robust environment for new and continuous learning.

“The apprenticeship model is fulfilling a vital role in mitigating the current UK productivity crisis, caused in part by the lack of talent in key areas such as software data analytics and AI. Together with government, we can accelerate the development of a skilled workforce at minimal cost to the employer,” he concluded.

Published in