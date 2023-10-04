Bone Idol Academy launches canine nutrition FE courses for pet industry professionals

Bone Idol Academy is encouraging pet professionals to expand into the field of canine nutrition, and will now offer two professional courses, a Canine Nutrition Pro course, and an iPET Network Level 3 Diploma in Canine Nutrition qualification in the fascinating subject.

Via remote learning, the iPET Network Level 3 Diploma in Canine Nutrition qualification, is perfect for existing professionals who want to expand their knowledge wherever they are based, and also new learners who want to explore a new career path. Whilst the Canine Nutrition PRO course is aimed at those in the pet food industry, such as retail, to help understand the expanding options available, and how best to position them to their customers.

The popular academy already runs a well-respected state-of-the-art dog grooming school, and due to demand have expanded the scope of the courses to offer remote online learning in a range of new subjects.

Francesca Ford, qualified Canine Nutritionist and tutor at Bone Idol Academy, said:

“The diploma course is perfect for pet professionals and those wishing to follow a new career path.

“Canine nutrition can be a minefield, with so many conflicting claims from brands. But this course enables learners to cut through all the noise, and learn the facts, which can then be used going forward in their career.

“Having a canine nutrition qualification, or completing the Canine Nutrition PRO course, can be a serious plus point for new customers who are struggling to navigate the world of nutrition themselves, and gives you another way to help your clients live their best lives.”

2023 has been a transformative year for Bone Idol Academy, and the businesses launched a new website to include their online learning and education.

Francesca added:

“The pet care industry is growing, and with more dog owners than ever, the demand for quality service and unbiased guidance has never been greater.”

The diploma qualification enables graduates in a number of ways, including understanding the main nutrient groups and their sources, understanding the canine digestive system, whilst our PRO course enables learners to understand their customers needs, and read a UK dog food label with knowledge and confidence for example.

The Level 3 Diploma course costs £1,295 and offers nine two hour video lessons and eight coursework modules.

The Canine Nutrition PRO costs £175 and offers two, two hour live video calls and comprehensive course content.

Scott Learmouth, co-founder of the Bone Idol Academy, said:

“This is a very exciting time for the Bone Idol Academy, and by offering our courses online, we will be able to support more people than ever.

“Canine nutrition is a fascinating subject, and the more pet professionals that skill up in canine nutrition, the number of happy and healthy dogs will grow and grow.”

