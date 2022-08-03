Bradford College Apprentice Scoops Top Local Business Award￼￼

A Bradford College Apprentice won the top accolade at the Bradford Means Business (BMB) Awards 2022.

Alexandra Robinson, who undertook a Level 3 Apprenticeship in Business Administration at Bradford College, was awarded The Apprentice of the Year title. She went on to pick up the Winner of Winners award later in the evening too, after she was chosen by the audience in a live vote.



The prestigious black-tie dinner was held at Valley Parade and presented by Bradford Telegraph & Argus and Bradford Council. The Awards toasts the best of Bradford businesses across 11 award categories.



Alexandra, an administrator of Thornton Primary School and works at a Co-op two days a week, impressed the crowd with her dedication and hard work. A mother of two, Alexandra also overcame a struggle with MS, which she was diagnosed with in 2019. She said:



“I’m just overwhelmed to have won […] There were others who would have also been worthy winners, but I’m also so pleased and it’s so nice to work for such a fantastic company.

“Bradford College has also been amazing in the support they have given me – I’m just thrilled. […] I’m well known in Thornton, I’m almost like a local celebrity! But I’m just a normal person who you see every day.

“We have a real sense of community here. The school itself is just brilliant, and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

One of the other apprentices in the running for the award was Bradley Stevens. Bradley, who also undertook a Level 3 Business Administrator apprenticeship at Bradford College, is now a business administrator/support account manager at ACS Group based in Baildon.



Bradley has ambitions to progress further and hopes to be a contract manager one day. He said:



“We work hard, there are lots of treats but at the end of the day, you work hard and play hard. I chose ACS Group and Bradford College because they gave me a gateway to progress and develop my career, and gain the skills I need.”

