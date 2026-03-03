CITB’s National Construction College achieves a strong outcome in Ofsted inspection  

The inspection finds apprentices are thriving in their training at NCC, they progress quickly and feel confident in applying their skills in training and at work.

The Construction Industry Training Board’s (CITB) National Construction College (NCC) has received a rating of ‘expected standard’ across all key judgement areas in its latest Ofsted inspection.

This outcome is a strong result regarding the new, more rigorous framework that Ofsted has in place which has raised the expectations on training providers. A rating of ‘expected standard’ demonstrates that a provider is meeting Ofsted’s high standards and is delivering everything learners should be receiving at a high level of quality and effectiveness.

This rating recognises the sustained effort of colleagues across all sites who have worked to strengthen standards and improve outcomes for learners. It’s an important milestone and a strong step forward which marks the significant progress made since the ‘requires improvement’ grade received in 2023.

CITB is committed to providing high quality training to apprentices that meets the standards of the constantly evolving construction industry. The Ofsted report states that CITB supports its staff well to better their teaching and that lecturers and instructors are working closely with employers and stakeholders to create curriculums that meet the nation skills priorities.

NCC has continued to deliver positive outcomes. Overall achievement rates are now significantly above the national average, with the vast majority of apprentices moving into sustained employment in the construction industry.

Kirsty Evans, Executive Director, Education and Training said:

“Achieving ‘Expected Standard’ across all key judgement areas under Ofsted’s new and more challenging inspection framework marks a clear step forward for the National Construction College.

“It reflects the rapid and sustained improvements we have made since our previous inspection, as well as the collective effort of our staff and industry partners. This has resulted in apprentices who not only thrive in their training but also make productive contributions on site that employers value highly.

“We are proud of the progress recognised by Ofsted and remain firmly focused on raising standards further – ensuring employers can continue to have confidence in the quality of training we provide and the skills our learners bring into the construction workforce.”

Since the 2023 Ofsted result, CITB has worked passionately to strengthening the quality of training and overall learner experience.

More information about Ofsted’s updated grading framework can be found here: Understanding Ofsted report cards and grades

To read the full report, please visit: Ofsted Report