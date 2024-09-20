City College Plymouth Makes Key Apprenticeships Appointment as it Continues to Set Agenda

City College Plymouth has made a key enhancement to its Apprenticeships provision as it continues to set the agenda on skills issues across the region.

Paul Fanshawe – who has more than 20 years’ experience in the education sector – has been appointed the College’s Strategic Apprenticeships Lead.

Paul is heading up a team which provides thousands of apprentices every year to businesses across a wide range of sectors.

With the South West’s economy worth around £65 billion a year, and on the brink of further significant growth, demand from employers for people to fulfil skilled roles will continue to grow.

The College’s Employer Solutions team works with businesses across Plymouth and the wider region to provide a wide range of Apprenticeship opportunities.

Paul said: “If the city and the region are to fulfil their plans for growth, then we’re going to need workforces which contain people with the right skills at the right time, which is where Apprenticeships can help.”

As consumer and investment confidence returns, employers will add new recruits and upskill existing staff to meet the skills required. Paul said it was crucial the College continued to work closely with employers to help businesses map what their workforce needs to look like in the future, then work with them to meet those needs.

He said: “Apprenticeships have the potential to meet the skills shortages we all face as a city and a region. My role is to ensure that we build on the strong relationship we have with employers, ensuring what we provide meets their specific Apprenticeship and training needs.

“City College’s programme ensures apprentices are pre-vetted so that only the best candidates for the job get through, and we have fantastic staff who are not only assessors but teachers too, which gives added value and reassurance to employers.

“Add to that the fact that we have truly world-class facilities, and you can see why businesses trust us as the Learning Destination of Choice for Apprenticeships.”

Paul said the College’s Apprenticeships offer covered numerous sectors, spanning construction and building trades, engineering, business services, manufacturing, IT and digital, customer service, leadership and management, hospitality and catering, health and social care, and hair and beauty.

He added: “My team is all about getting under the skin of what employers need right now and in the years to come. We do that by immersing ourselves in understanding their plans for growth, and what’s needed to achieve that. We are setting the Apprenticeships and training agenda by continually expanding the breadth and volume of our offer.”