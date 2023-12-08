Commitment to learning is Andrew’s key to success

Andrew Common has just successfully completed his Management Award Level 9 qualification with @BordersCollege Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation, funded through the Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF).

This follows on from the successful completion of the Business and Administration Award Level 6 and the Management Award at SCQF Level 7, which has seen him gain two promotions with the Hawick-based cable manufacturer Marlin Industries.

Commenting on his journey, Andrew said:

“The key to my success has come not only from the hard work I have shown but also my education away from work, specifically the courses I have studied on. I have had various opportunities to progress my knowledge within Marlin Industries and for my own professional career.

“I started off as a General Operative at Marlin, and within the space of six months, I had learnt most of the operations and jobs at this level. From there, I got the opportunity to go into the office to support my manager because of a new contract we received.

“Within this administration role, I studied on the Business Administration Award. This helped me to progress and really look at my own performance at work. How I dealt with situations and challenges as they arose. It helped me be more assertive and ask for more progression within the company.

“After doing this, I got the opportunity to step into the role of Materials Control Manager. I had to pass my Manager Level 3 course to help with this progression. This course again helped me to better my own career, which looked at how I managed others and the different ways of setting targets, etc.

“With this training, I was then given the opportunity to do my First Aid and my IOSH courses. After completion, I was able to do the next manager qualification, which I had pushed for.

“When they offered me the progression on the next manager course, they said that in doing the course, they would want me to go down the logistic side of things. So, I was offered the Logistic Manager position with the key target of passing my manager course in 6 months and then the International Operators Licence CPC course.

“I have recently completed both courses so I can now be considered for the Assistance Transport Manager post. I cannot thank Marlin Industries enough for giving me the opportunities they have. I would also like to thank Borders College for helping me achieve my goal of climbing the career ladder. I have learned a lot from the courses and the opportunities I was given.”

