CRC launches specialist culinary upskilling programme at ARTA Awards

@CRC_College – Cambridge Regional College (CRC) has launched a new specialised upskilling culinary training programme, working in conjunction with the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) and Chef Online.

The new programme has been designed to incorporate modern trends and techniques that are being used in the culinary world of cooking today. Its vision is to train and develop the current and next generation of professional chefs across the Indian and Bangladeshi community starting in January 2025.

Graham Taylor, Head of Culinary Arts, said: “We have been involved with ARTA cook off competition since 2018 and have witnessed many positive outcomes from participating chefs across the UK. Their dedication and talent are remarkable, and its inspiring to see the potential within this industry.

“The training programme aims to provide high quality training needs that meets specific needs of chefs in the Asian catering sector. Upskilling and training is critical in any industry and CRC is committed to playing a pivotal role in supporting the development of the future.”

A spokesperson for ARTA added: “We at ARTA are delighted to have partnered with ChefOnline and Cambridge Regional College for a successful upskilling programme and the unveiling of the shortlisted restaurants and takeaways for the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA). We look forward to seeing the positive impact this initiative will have.”

The announcement came on Monday, September 16, whilst CRC hosted the ARTA National Chef of the Year qualifiers at the college’s onsite training restaurant facilities, the Park.

The event saw a raft of chefs from across the UK, each nominated by customers, preparing their finest dishes for the judging panel – for which Graham was on alongside Senior Chef Lecturer Lauren Cawston Gregg. The 14 finalists will now head to the ARTA Award Ceremony held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, on October 6.