Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

CRC launches specialist culinary upskilling programme at ARTA Awards

Cambridge Regional College September 24, 2024
0 Comments
CRC Culinary chefs tasting

@CRC_College – Cambridge Regional College (CRC) has launched a new specialised upskilling culinary training programme, working in conjunction with the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) and Chef Online.

The new programme has been designed to incorporate modern trends and techniques that are being used in the culinary world of cooking today. Its vision is to train and develop the current and next generation of professional chefs across the Indian and Bangladeshi community starting in January 2025.

Graham Taylor, Head of Culinary Arts, said: “We have been involved with ARTA cook off competition since 2018 and have witnessed many positive outcomes from participating chefs across the UK. Their dedication and talent are remarkable, and its inspiring to see the potential within this industry.

“The training programme aims to provide high quality training needs that meets specific needs of chefs in the Asian catering sector. Upskilling and training is critical in any industry and CRC is committed to playing a pivotal role in supporting the development of the future.”

A spokesperson for ARTA added: “We at ARTA are delighted to have partnered with ChefOnline and Cambridge Regional College for a successful upskilling programme and the unveiling of the shortlisted restaurants and takeaways for the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA). We look forward to seeing the positive impact this initiative will have.”

The announcement came on Monday, September 16, whilst CRC hosted the ARTA National Chef of the Year qualifiers at the college’s onsite training restaurant facilities, the Park.   

The event saw a raft of chefs from across the UK, each nominated by customers, preparing their finest dishes for the judging panel – for which Graham was on alongside Senior Chef Lecturer Lauren Cawston Gregg. The 14 finalists will now head to the ARTA Award Ceremony held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, on October 6.

Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights
Topics:
Cambridge Regional College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .