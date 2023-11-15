Creative Schools Pilot Programme launched this month

An exciting new six-month programme between local creative talent and community groups and schools started this month.

Funded through Create North East Lincolnshire, with the support of :IVE, local creatives working in various media, including mixed media and textiles, illustration, graphic design, music and theatre have been paired up with local schools and youth clubs to help engage young people in the creative sector.

This summer, there was a call out for artists and creatives to take part in this development opportunity.

At the same time, local community groups and education settings had the opportunity to apply to be paired up with a local artist or creative, to provide guidance and support to ensure the idea is suited to the requirements of their young people.

Lisa February, lead creative practitioner on the programme explained: “We’re creating opportunities for authentic collaboration between creatives and education/community settings. Artists will be supported to plan and deliver creative projects across the region; bespoke workshops for local young people.’

A structured programme of work has been devised to help both these local artists and educators address a number of barriers, such as funding, confidence and few entrance opportunities that have previously stopped artists from delivering creative work with young people in North East Lincolnshire.

The programme aims to:

Support artists to feel more confident in working with young people. Artists will participate in training workshops and bespoke mentorship across six months, covering a range of topics relevant to working with children and young people.

Take artists through the process of developing creative workshops for young people. From planning and preparation, through to delivering a Creative Pilot Project in a school or community setting. This will consist of a small number of creative workshops.

Connect artists to a wider network of education and community spaces, creating new relationships and potential for further creative projects.

In the coming months, the artists and organisations below will work together:

Elizabeth Hulatt (mixed media artist and textiles artist will work with Great Goates Primary school

Hollie Fuller (illustration) will work with Healing Secondary school

Jenna Black (graphic design & print based media) will work with Oasis Hub Youth Club

Lily Farr (musical theatre) will work with Havelock Academy

Owen Kimble (musician) will work with East Marsh United.

Cllr Hayden Dawkins, Cabinet member for culture, said:

“Art and creative activity is essential to developing children’s minds – it helps them explore their feelings and their thoughts about the world around them in a safe space. I’m pleased that we’re able, through Create North East Lincolnshire, to help aspiring artists and partners collaborate together on something that will help many young people in our area, hopefully generating a long-term and fruitful relationship.”

Published in