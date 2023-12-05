Detego Global Achieves City & Guilds Assured Certification for the Detego Ultimate Training Programme

Detego Global, an industry-leading developer of acclaimed digital forensics, endpoint monitoring, and case management solutions, proudly announces that its Detego Ultimate training programme has received the prestigious City & Guilds Assured certification.

This certification highlights Detego Global’s commitment to delivering high-quality training courses that empower military, law enforcement and corporate investigators to significantly contribute towards preserving lives, protecting communities, and safeguarding critical data.

The Ultimate programme enables participants to expertly conduct end-to-end digital forensic investigations using Detego Global’s intuitive software suite. Students gain expertise in leveraging award-winning solutions such as Field Triage, which comes with a globally patented visual alert system for the swift identification of crime-linked devices, Ballistic Imager, the world’s fastest forensic imaging tool capable of securing 1TB in under 8 minutes and Media Acquisition, which simultaneously extracts and analyses data from multiple removable devices. Trainees also gain in-depth knowledge on Detego MD, the mobile forensic tool powered by GMDSOFT that provides insights from 10,000s of phone models, apps and smart devices, and Analyse AI+, Detego Global’s central analytical platform that leverages AI and automation to rapidly pinpoint critical evidence.

The training instils vital best practices for maintaining the chain of custody and preserving data integrity throughout the investigative process.

“Attaining this sought-after City & Guilds certification validates our steadfast approach to training and skills development,” said Detego Global’s Technical Director, Trevor Wooding. “For years, we’ve offered a variety of digital forensics training resources, both online and in person, tailored to meet the evolving needs of investigators worldwide. This recognition affirms that our Detego Ultimate programme delivers comprehensive training that equips professionals with essential skills to succeed in the field and labs”.

The City & Guilds Assured Certification involves a rigorous evaluation process encompassing eight key facets, including planning, management, design, delivery, participant support, quality assurance, evaluation, continuous development, leadership and management, and digital learning.

Mandy Smith, Executive Director of Customer Solutionsat City & Guilds, said:

“We are thrilled to award Detego Global our globally recognised Assured status. We look forward to a longstanding partnership with the company. Achieving our assured benchmark standard is not easy and clearly highlights Detego Global’s commitment to delivering high-quality training courses that enhance digital forensics and incident response”.

Upon completing the Detego Ultimate programme, candidates will be awarded a digital credential certified by City & Guilds. These credentials officially document the accomplishments and skills acquired during the training while facilitating the easy verification and sharing of achievements.

Dominic Byne, Lead Trainer at Detego Global, commented:

“We are committed to building on this success and will continue to deliver outstanding online and in-person training courses, setting new benchmarks in digital forensics training and education”.

Detego Global will achieve City & Guilds Assured Certifications for more training courses in the coming months, further solidifying its position as a leader in digital forensics education and training.

Published in