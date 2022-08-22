Digital apprentice provider adds three new free events following sell-out success

Following more than 1000 people attending its initial three events in May, June and July, a digital apprenticeship specialist has teamed up with leading businesses figures to create additional online seminars for organisations of any size and sector, and people working in a wide range of job roles.

Individuals can register for the free seminars on digital security (safeguarding), data strategy (for growth and profit) and personal branding (for career success) between August 25 until November 24 2022.

The new events follow a sell-out three months of the inaugural event programme going live which were attended by more than 1000 people discussing the topics of GDPR, data science and data integration, between May and July.

Industry experts will discuss hot topics from the business, digital and HR world via live, 30-minute webinar sessions plus exclusive Q&A sessions. The next three sessions are a mixture of business and personal seminars for all including employees, entrepreneurs and business owners.

August 25 is Digital Security with Rachael Bishop a professional with extensive experience in the public sector and government who will talk about the best ways to approach to digital security and the safeguarding of stakeholders in a forever-changing digital world.

September 29 is Achieving Personal Success with high-level software developer Ketaki Vaidya who leads the Artificial Intelligence team in Oracle Hospitality. Her professional experience and career path has exposed her to the importance of personal branding and this session aims to empower professionals with the strategies to own and drive their careers forward.

The last event this year is on the topic of Data Strategy with founder and CEO of datazuum, Samir Sharm, a global speaker specialising in helping companies prioritise data initiatives, uncover growth opportunities and utilise data to increase revenue and profit.

The sessions are held over Zoom and the end of each session, there is a unique opportunity for attendees to ask questions and gain useful advice and specific knowledge from people with years of knowledge and insight at the top of their respective fields.

The events are open for booking now via the NowSkills website and Eventbrite.

NowSkills managing director, Mark Norse, said: ‘It was very positive to see more than 1000 people register for the initial events and following this demand, we decided to add more events to the schedule. Our aim is to provide snippets of highly useful information from global experts that anyone can apply to their roles plus this time around, there is also some career advice. This is also what we do with our apprentices; we teach them the latest digital and IT skills as well as providing them with general skills and behaviours to help them pursue successful careers and thrive in the workplace.’

NowSkills offers specialist digital and IT training and apprenticeships around the UK for roles including software developer, information communications technician, data analyst and digital marketer.

