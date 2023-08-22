althaus awarded ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in first full inspection

The report coincides with the training provider celebrating its third anniversary and reaching the milestone of 1000 learners across its apprenticeship and Skills Bootcamp programmes

althaus Digital Limited (althaus), a leading tech and digital training provider, has been awarded Ofsted’s highest ranking of ‘outstanding’, following a full inspection by the education regulator last month.

The report, published 21st August 2023, puts althaus in the top tier of independent learning providers in England; a grade that only 7% of same-category education providers were awarded in Ofsted’s latest main findings report published last November.

Specialising in digitally focused talent solutions, althaus aims to overcome the UK’s digital skills gap through high-quality provision of Level 3 and 4 apprenticeships in in-demand subject areas, including digital marketing, cyber security, software, data, and IT solutions.

Derby-based althaus also offers 12-week Digital Skills Bootcamps; fully funded programmes that aim to address the IT and digital skills shortage across the Midlands.

As part of the inspection’s findings, the training provider was awarded ‘outstanding’ in five out of six individual categories, including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management, adult learning programmes and apprenticeships.

The report acknowledged the high standard of learners’ work, with a high proportion of apprentices gaining a distinction grade. It also commented that most apprentices have remained with their employer post-study, with many going on to promoted roles.

Ofsted praised althaus’s employer engagement, stating that employers were “exceptionally positive” about the impact that the training had had on their business.

The findings also recognised althaus’s ‘Learn Digital. Lead Digital.’ course, a complimentary leadership programme, exclusive to althaus, offered to all apprentices to support the development of learners’ soft skills. The report cited that those who complete the course “often achieve a distinction in their apprenticeship”, and that “many go onto leadership positions within their company.”

Established amidst the challenges of the pandemic, althaus has rapidly emerged as a frontrunner in the digital and tech training sector. Over the last three years, the organisation has demonstrated its adaptability to changing circumstances and delivered world-class education through its online platforms. By nurturing the talents of aspiring digital professionals, althaus has played a pivotal role in meeting the growing demand for skilled individuals in the digital economy, both within the Midlands and nationwide.

Commenting on the results of the Ofsted inspection, Pete Buller, CEO of althaus, said: “This achievement not only validates our commitment to our learners but also demonstrates the expertise and passion of our amazing team. As we celebrate our third anniversary and the success of our 1000th learner, we look forward to continuing to empower individuals with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy.

“It’s our mission to unleash the digital leaders of tomorrow, and we only do that by quality of delivery that matches up to ever-evolving industry demands. This report not only showcases how we’re equipping learners with the skills that they need now, but also how we are providing employers with talented individuals to meet the needs of their businesses in the future, too.”

Josh Stamp, Chief Vision Officer, said: “Our reputation is built on our ability to deliver flexible and accessible learning experiences, encouraging individuals from all backgrounds to upskill and embark on successful careers in digital.

“As althaus enters its fourth year, we’re committed to expanding our course offerings, deepening industry partnerships, and continually enhancing our learners’ experiences. Our ongoing pursuit of excellence – backed up by Ofsted’s findings – will empower even more learners to unlock their full potential and drive innovation in the digital age.”

althaus Digital Limited (althaus) was launched in 2020 with the aim of overcoming the digital skills gap in UK industry, through the provision of high quality digital training and talent solutions that meet the needs of businesses and their staff, both now, and in the future.

althaus delivers Level 3 and Level 4 apprenticeship programmes comprising cutting-edge content, award-winning mentorship, and practical learning experiences. Subject areas include digital marketing and content creation, cyber security, software, IT solutions, and data. All apprenticeships also include ‘Learn Digital. Lead Digital.’, althaus’s complimentary leadership course to support the development of learners’ soft skills.

In partnership with the Department of Education, althaus also delivers Digital Skills Bootcamps; 12-week, fully funded programmes that aim to address the IT and digital skills shortages in the Midlands.

althaus’s recruitment arm, althaus Talent, supports organisations with hiring for digital and tech roles at all levels. Utilising its expertise in training, althaus works with business to identify skills gaps, attract and retain talent.

In July 2023, althaus was awarded ‘Outstanding’ following a full inspection by Ofsted. The organisation also won ‘Digital Education Training Provider of the Year’ at the Midlands Enterprise Awards 2023

Click here to read the report in full.

