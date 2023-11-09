Eight SWC Competitors Advance to WorldSkills National Finals 2023

South West College (SWC) is proud to announce that Ryan Cullen, Rebecca Stewart, Karol Czapek, Jack Campbell, Kim Hunter, Teagan Dorman, Joseph Hagan, and David Bateman Smith have successfully qualified for the esteemed WorldSkills UK National Finals 2023.

Taking place from 14th to 17th November, the WorldSkills UK Live contest will feature competitions held at various colleges, independent training providers, and universities across Greater Manchester. A total of 442 exceptional apprentices and students will participate in fifty-one different categories, showcasing their abilities in a wide range of fields. From digital construction to health and social care, and from additive manufacturing to metal fabrication, these talented individuals will demonstrate their expertise and compete to prove their skills and knowledge in their respective areas.

SWC will see eight students compete in November’s finals, including: Ryan Cullen, a Dungannon campus Light Vehicle Technology apprentice employed with AL Services, will proudly represent SWC in the Automotive Technology National finals. He will be joined by Rebecca Stewart, a first year Professional Cookery student at Dungannon campus, who will compete in the WorldSkills UK Culinary Arts Finals.

Joining them are Dungannon campus students, Karol Czapek, who is pursuing a BEng (Hons) in Engineering and employed with CDE Cookstown, and Jack Campbell, a Higher-Level Apprentice (HLA) studying a BEng (Hons) in Engineering and employed at Warrenpoint Board. They will be showcasing their exceptional skills in the WorldSkills UK Automation finals alongside Kim Hunter and Teagan Dorman, who are both second-year Level 3 gold engineering apprentices. Kim Hunter is employed at Greiner Packaging, while Teagan Dorman is employed at Mallaghan Engineering.

Completing the impressive lineup is Joseph Hagan, an Omagh campus Plumbing apprentice employed by RGH Mechanical, and David Bateman Smith, an Enniskillen Technology and Skills Centre Plumbing apprentice employed by Ashley Farland. Both individuals will display their talents in the WorldSkills UK Plumbing Finals.

The winners will be announced during a splendid awards ceremony on Friday, 17th November at the Bridgewater Hall. Additionally, finalists from this year’s National Finals may receive an invitation to join the WorldSkills UK International Development Programme for the esteemed WorldSkills Competition in 2026.

Christopher Robinson, Head of Work Based Learning at SWC, extended his congratulations to the students who have successfully qualified for the national finals, highlighting that this achievement is not only a reflection of their individual skills, but also a testament to the excellence of their employers and the College.

He said: “SWC wishes all the apprentices and students the best of luck as they compete in the national finals and showcase their outstanding talents across a diverse range of disciplines in November. Their success is a testament to their dedication and skill, as well as the exceptional training delivered by their employers and the College’s teams.”

Higher Level Apprenticeship Programme Manager, Noreen McGirr, also congratulated each of the students and said:

“It is fantastic to see so many of our students excelling at this level. The apprenticeship and HLA Provision at our College where academic study and on the job, training occur in unison has enabled the apprentices to grow and progress at an exceptional pace. Their remarkable performance in the recent Regional Competitions and selection for the national finals is a true testament to their dedication and the clear advantages of the training delivered by both the College and their employer.

At South West College, we acknowledge that these competitions not only showcase their talents but also foster vital qualities such as resilience, self-confidence, and effective communication. These qualities are not only crucial to their academic pursuits but also indispensable for their future careers. We wish them every success in the upcoming finals and their journey ahead.”

For more information about apprenticeships, traineeships, and HLAs or to apply visit www.swc.ac.uk/apprenticeships

