End-Point Assessment Organisation Launches Qualifications

On the 10th of July 2023, NQual launched, introducing the certification of vocational and occupational qualifications to National EPA (EPAO).

Launching in October 2021, as an End-Point Assessment Organisation National EPA (NEPA) conducts End-Point Assessments in 23 standards covering sectors such as Adult Care, Education, Business and Administration.

Ashley Robertson, Managing Director commented

“Previously working solely as NEPA an EPAO, this is a great achievement and exciting move in the right direction for our organisation. To match the change we will now be formally known as NQual, however End-Point Assessment, NEPA, will still very much exist but be a department within NQual. I am extremely proud of those who came together to make this a successful launch.”

Initially introducing a selection of qualifications in Early Years, Health and Social Care, First Aid, Leadership & Management and Coaching & Mentoring. NQual hope that their dedication to collaborating with providers, employers and learners ensures that our qualifications reflect the latest trends in your field of interest.

As NQual continues to develop its qualification offering, NQual would like to hear from training providers who have ideas on new qualifications that would fulfil employer and learner needs.

“The NQual team have been busy designing and developing some great qualifications which are current and relevant to today’s changing industries. In the past three weeks, we have really kicked NQual off the ground and had a fantastic response from providers. A special thanks to our new centres, who we have already developed some great partnerships with, we are looking forward to supporting you through your delivery of NQual qualifications!” Leonie Walker- Head of Qualifications.

