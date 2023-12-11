FDM partners with SAP to train the next generation of accredited tech consultants and bridge the digital skills gap

FDM Group, a leading technology talent solution provider, has partnered with SAP, a leading enterprise application software provider, to train the next generation of SAP talent to bridge the widening digital skills gap.

The SAP EMEA cloud services market is growing by almost 50 per cent annually, compared to organic partner capacity growth at 20 per cent annually, creating a strain on talent pipelines due to a lack of certified SAP consultants.

To support the growing demand for SAP skills, FDM will train net new talent for the market, addressing the lack of skilled SAP talent. The FTSE 250 firm will then connect with SAP’s customers and delivery partners to help place qualified candidates in relevant positions and provide support across client networks.

As part of the collaboration, consultants will be trained in SAP S/4 HANA, SuccessFactors and SAP Business Technology Platform. FDM’s talent pipeline will play an instrumental role in allowing SAP to secure the next generation of consultants to drive its projects forward.

Andy Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, FDM Group:

“FDM Group is known for leading the way in adapting to ever-changing and high in demand technologies, while supporting their customers with the right talent in the right place. As a top 50 UK firm for Social Mobility, diversity and progress is at the heart of our strategy, and we are excited to be working with SAP to help introduce a dynamic, diverse and forward-thinking workforce into the SAP’s global ecosystem.”

Peter Matejka, SAP Partner Talent Initiative:

“FDM’s academy programmes combined with SAP Partner Talent Initiative bootcamps offer an excellent opportunity for our customers and partners globally to access a pipeline of diverse talent in a cost-effective way.“

The news comes following FDM Group’s recent partnership with professional body ISACA which enhanced its cyber security services credentials, offering the latest technical expertise to its clients.

