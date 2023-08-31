FE college set to unveil new Wellbeing & Holistic Therapy Apprenticeship

Cambridge Regional College (CRC) is to launch a new Wellbeing & Holistic Therapy Apprenticeship programme next month. The offering, a new Apprenticeship Standard, is aimed at those who work in environments that are designed to encourage wellbeing and relaxation and will offer Apprentices the chance to create tailored holistic and wellbeing experiences in a variety of settings.

Lucy Kaye, Work-Based Learning Manager, said ‘We are so pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with employers on this new Standard. We have seen an increased focus on mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing and this new Standard enables us to use the services our employers offer and build on skills their teams need to possess. The specialised professional training from teachers and employers will ensure Apprentices gain the appropriate knowledge and abilities to achieve their Standard with the clear objective of becoming accomplished and successful therapists.’

Apprentices will cover specific treatments such as aromatherapy, acupressure, holistic massage, Indian head massage, lymphatic drainage, and wellness experiences. Post treatment care and future recommendations for client wellbeing will also be included in their learnings.

A launch welcoming in the offering at CRC will take place on the 5th September from 2 – 5pm, at the college’s Cambridge campus. Guest speakers will include Jody Jones from VTCT, one of the UK’s market-leading Awarding and End-point Assessment Organisations who offer technical and vocational qualifications. Jody will explain how the Standard was created and present detail on key elements such as professional practice and services.

The College has two main sites in Cambridge and Huntingdon and boasts specialist vocational facilities covering a range of areas including hair and beauty, engineering, construction, science, catering, and hospitality. Working with over 1,500 employers both in the region and nationally, CRC is rated as the number 1 provider in the region in terms of apprenticeship employer satisfaction and is looking forward to welcoming in Barber Apprenticeship learners.

