Finalists announced for coveted Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2024

The wait is over for star apprentices, employers and work-based learning providers across Wales as finalists for the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2024 are announced today (November 16).

Highlight of the year for apprentices, employers and work-based learning providers and practitioners, the awards are organised by the Welsh Government and supported by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW).

The judging panel had the difficult task of whittling the large number of applications down to 27 finalists in nine award categories. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held at ICC Wales, Newport on March 22, 2024.

The awards highlight the outstanding achievements of employers, apprentices and work-based learning practitioners.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething congratulated the shortlisted finalists and thanked all the employers, apprentices and work-based learning practitioners who had submitted applications.

“Apprenticeships motivate and diversify a workforce, offering people the chance to gain high-quality vocational skills and earn while they learn,” he said.

“Investment in apprenticeships not only tackles skills shortages and gaps in priority sectors critical to drive productivity and economic growth, but also creates opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to develop transferable skills in the workplace and improve their lives.

“Today’s apprentices will be tomorrow’s specialists, responsible for supporting our country’s vital net zero ambitions alongside the every-day foundational economy and public services we will need to deliver.”

The shortlisted finalists are:

Foundation Apprentice of the Year: Chelsea Fethney from Portmead, Swansea who works for Aspire Art of Hair, Swansea and whose training provider is Work Based Training Agency; Gwynfor Jones from Treherbert who works for training provider Welcome to our Woods and Kyle Read from Cardiff whose training provider is Lifetime Training, a partner of Cambrian Training Company.

Apprentice of the Year: Eleri Davies from Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth who works for Audit Wales and whose training provider is Grŵp Llandrillo Menai; Laura Chapman who works for Motonovo Finance in Cardiff and whose training provider is ALS Training and Megan Christie from Georgetown, Tredegar who works for GE Aerospace Wales, Nantgarw and whose training provider is Coleg y Cymoedd.

Higher Apprentice of the Year: Jessica Williams from Seven Sisters, Neath who works for Ysgol Golwg Y Cwm, Ystradgynlais and whose training provider is ACT Training; Ellen Somers from Newport who works for Transport for Wales and whose training provider is ALS Training and Amy Evans from Pencoed, Bridgend who works for Zimmer Biomet, Bridgend and whose training provider is the University Wales Trinity Saint David.

Tomorrow’s Talent: Heledd Roberts from Carmarthen who works for FUW Insurance Services Ltd and whose training provider is ALS Training; Katie Trembath from Clydach Vale who works for Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council and whose training provider is ALS Training and Jacob Marshall from Pontypridd who works for Combined Engineering Services, Ebbw Vale and whose training provider is Coleg y Cymoedd

Small Employer of the Year: Tiddlywinks Day Nursery, Neath whose training provider is TSW Training; Specsavers, Porthcawl whose training provider is Inspiro Learning and Needle Rock and Remarkable Upholstery, Llanrhystud whose training provider is Myrick Training.

Medium Employer of the Year: TRJ Ltd, Ammanford whose training provider is Coleg Sir Gar; Little Inspirations, Pontyclun whose training provider is Educ8 Training and Ysgol Maes y Felin, Holywell whose training provider is Achieve More Training.

Large Employer of the Year: Whitbread Group PLC whose training providers are Cambrian Training Company and Lifetime Training, Transport for Wales, Cardiff whose training provider is Coleg y Cymoedd and phs Group, Caerphilly whose training provider is ACT Training.

Macro Employer of the Year: Swansea Bay University Health Board, Swansea whose training provider is Gower College Swansea; Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cardiff whose training provider is ACT Training and Babcock International Group (UK Aviation, RAF Valley), Anglesey whose training provider is Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.

Work-based Learning Practitioner of the Year: Sioned Roberts from Cardiff who works for Urdd Gobaith Cymru; Anne Reardon-James, Caerphilly who works for Panda Education & Training and Gareth Lewis, Hirwaun who works for ALS Training.

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund. For more information about recruiting an apprentice, visit here.

Published in