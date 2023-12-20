First Intuition celebrate working with three-quarters of the UK’s top 50 Accountancy Firms

Accountancy training provider, First Intuition, is delighted to support trainee accountants from 37 of the top 50 firms revealed in Accountancy Age’s top 50+50 Accountancy Firms for 2023. This includes 8 firms in the top 10, and 15 in the top 20. These figures illustrate the high-quality training and support offered by First Intuition and the recognition of this by a majority of the top accountancy firms in the UK.

Accountancy Age’s Top 50+50 Accountancy Firms 2023, in partnership with GovGrant, celebrates excellence in accountancy practice. They rank firms by total UK fee income for the last financial year and is based on the voluntary submission of data. First Intuition is proud to train students from 8 of the top 10 companies in this list, 15 in the top 20 and 37 in the top 50.

First Intuition will continue to offer its personalised pathway advice for clients, flexible learning options, a plethora of additional resources, excellent training and a robust structure of support for its students and their employers into 2024. Equipping trainees with the first-class knowledge and skills they need to excel in their accountancy and finance careers remains a priority.

Members of the First Intuition team around the country comment on what it means to work with the top accountancy firms.

“Given the comparatively short period since First Intuition started, it’s hard to believe that we now consider so many of the UK’s top accountancy firms as clients. This is the result of tireless efforts by dedicated colleagues working across the country, and their constant commitment to the principles that drove the founding of the business. Whether clients are large or small, national or local, we deliver unparalleled quality of support and service.”

Gareth John, Chief Executive of First Intuition East Anglia, Yorkshire & Humberside and Beds, Bucks and Herts

“Working with so many clients featured on this list is exciting, it is not just about numbers; it’s about cultivating excellence, forging lasting partnerships, and together, we’re not only balancing the books but also shaping a future of financial success and innovation for their talent pool.”

Emma Vincent, Managing Director of First Intuition Yorkshire

“At First Intuition we are proud to work with all sizes and types of employers to develop their talent and deliver high quality training programmes. Working in partnership with so many of the top 50+50 employers means we can understand and anticipate the challenges they and the wider sector faces in recruiting, training and retaining talent, and we are well placed to develop agile solutions which benefit all employers. The fact we continue to be trusted by the top 50+50 is testament to the passion, expertise and commitment of our teams in delivering an excellent service to these employers, and to their learners.”

Hazel Rogers, Managing Director of First Intuition Limited

“By First Intuition forging strong relationships with numerous accountancy firms listed in the Top 50+50, our programmes ensure that their students receive training and knowledge aligned with the highest industry standards, equipping them with the skills and expertise needed to excel in their careers.”

Ian Fidock, Managing Director of First Intuition Maidstone, Canterbury, and Gatwick

Published in