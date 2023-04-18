First-year success leads to MBA Roche UK scholarship being renewed for further two years at UCL Global Business School for Health

UCL Global Business School for Health (UCL GBSH) is delighted to announce that the fully-funded MBA Health Roche UK Scholarship has been renewed for a further two years, through their cooperation with Roche UK.

This scholarship will enable a UK student from a low-income background, who either identifies as female and/or is from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) background, to enrol on the UCL MBA Health programme. The scholarship will be awarded based on financial need.

Thamina Anjuman, inaugural recipient of the UCL GBSH Roche UK scholarship, said:

“My scholarship is a significant step towards diversifying thought leadership in the health sector and I’m very grateful to be the first recipient. I can already see how powerful the programme will be in shaping my future career: an exciting curriculum that emphasises real world application, and the chance to learn alongside students and faculty from all over the world.”

As part of the scholarship, costs associated with the Global Health Challenge offered on the MBA Health will also be covered, which includes travelling to a low or middle-income country for two weeks to work on solutions to a health problem. This aspect of the course is vital as it provides practical experience for students outside of the on-campus setting.

Professor Nora Colton, Director of the UCL GBSH, said:

“Students today are the leaders of tomorrow, and we need to ensure that the brightest and most exceptional can enrol in this programme regardless of their financial background. Our mission at the GBSH is to graduate highly valued, interdisciplinary, ethical health and business professionals prepared to make a difference in improving health outcomes across different health systems. The scholarship will increase opportunity in underrepresented groups who historically have been less likely to apply to MBA programmes. In addition to covering tuition fees and the Global Health Challenge, an extra £20,000 will also be provided to the recipient for living expenses.”

Richard Erwin, General Manager, Roche UK, said:

“This partnership reflects Roche UK’s commitment to support the development of the healthcare leaders of tomorrow. We are proud to work with UCL and continue the scholarship that will provide further opportunities for underrepresented groups in the healthcare workforce. Our hope is that this will give those getting the scholarship a better understanding of how we work in partnership with the NHS, regulators and patients.”

The UCL GBSH MBA Health programme provides all the competencies and attributes of a traditional MBA, with a focus on the healthcare management sector. The programme introduces students to cutting-edge thinking from world-leading academics about the global health economy and leadership and management in global healthcare.

