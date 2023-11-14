Five New Partners added to FutureLearn Community

New Partners driving the future of microcredentials and stackable education on FutureLearn

Five new partners have joined the FutureLearn community between 1st July – 30th September 2023. An established global leader in the online learning space, FutureLearn now partners with over 260 universities, brands and government departments, to transform access to education through online, on-demand courses in a wide range of subjects.

These partnerships further solidify FutureLearn’s vast educational content offering, and gives its 18 million global learner community the chance to upskill anywhere and any time, in subject areas ranging from leadership and hospitality to criminology and coding.

Yvonne Chien, Chief Growth Officer at FutureLearn, said:

“New ways of learning and new skill sets have never been more essential for people and their employers across all sectors. Our continued growth in our partner network enables us to open up access to education and enable life-long learning for as many as possible.”

Helping to drive the future of microcredentials and stackable education



Cranfield University, one of FutureLearn’s most exciting and forward-thinking partners, is helping to drive the future of microcredentials and stackable education. Cranfield’s online stackable programmes in business and management allow learners to build their own qualification by their own time-scale, beginning with Bronze-level badges, to more advanced learning in Silver and Gold modules, all the way through to a Master’s degree.

Meanwhile, a landmark partnership with the prestigious French hospitality institution Ferrandi Paris will allow learners to access over a hundred years of knowledge in gastronomy and hospitality. FutureLearn will host Ferrandi Paris training programmes based around foundational skills, innovation and real-life practical situations.

FutureLearn is also introducing General Assembly’s latest coding bootcamps onto the platform as part of a new Affiliate Marketing partner service. The 12-week bootcamps covering software engineering, data analytics and UX design will fastrack learners to meet the continued demands in tech.



