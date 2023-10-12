Frankfurt School of Finance & Management confirms itself in the top 2 percent of business schools globally with AMBA re-accreditation

Frankfurt School of Finance & Management has officially received re-accreditation from the Association of MBAs(AMBA), one of the world’s leading authorities in post-graduate business education, demonstrating its continuing commitment to excellence in management education.

Accreditation from the Association of MBAs represents the highest standard of achievement in post-graduate business education. Its rigorous assessment criteria ensure that only the highest-calibre programmes which demonstrate the best standards in teaching, curriculum, and student interaction achieve Association of MBAs accreditation.

Frankfurt School of Finance & Management is primarily based in Frankfurt, Germany. AMBA recently re-accredited the MBA portfolio at the school – including the Full-Time MBA, the Part-Time MBA, the Executive MBA, the MBA in International Healthcare Management, and the MBA for Executives in Kinshasa.

During the accreditation process conducted by AMBA, members of the accreditation panel, representing senior management from globally accredited business schools, commended the culture of informed and curious agility that they saw shared by the leadership, administrators, and faculty at the school. The educational culture was seen to be one of ‘humble confidence’ that demonstrated to the panel honest, open and self-critical awareness.

The panel also noted that the school had an exemplary, innovative, and dynamic commitment to quality maintenance and improvement for all stakeholders.

Finally, the panel mentioned that the school’s approach to disciplinary integration through the grouping of individual courses into broad modules is innovative and effective.

Professor Nils Stieglitz, President of Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, said:

“We are very proud that AMBA has re-accredited Frankfurt School, confirming our position in the group of leading business schools worldwide holding the triple crown accreditation by AMBA, EMFD/EQUIS and AACSB. The re-accreditation is proof of the very high quality of the full range of our MBA programmes – enabling our students to acquire all the skills required for a successful career.”

AMBA accreditation is international in scope and reach, and AMBA works under the belief that accredited programmes should be of the highest standard and consider changing trends and innovation in post-graduate management education. Its accreditation process reflects this commitment to fostering innovation, and demanding business schools to perform at the highest level continually.

Upon receiving AMBA accreditation, all current MBA and recent MBA alumni of Frankfurt School of Finance & Management are invited to join AMBA’s global member community of more than 60,000 students and alumni in more than 150 countries on a free basis, for networking, thought leadership, career development, and a variety of benefits.

Andrew Main Wilson, Chief Executive of the Association of MBAs and Business Graduates Association (BGA) said:

“I am delighted that Frankfurt School of Finance & Management has received this re-accreditation from AMBA. This school is internationally recognised for its quality, and this came out in the accreditors’ comments. I look forward to continuing to work closely with this school in the future.”

