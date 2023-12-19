Free Retrofit Skills Training will help upskill businesses in the Scottish Borders

Businesses in the Scottish Borders can now benefit from FREE Retrofit Skills Training at @BordersCollege thanks to funding obtained through the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund.

In collaboration with the Regional Social Landlords (RSL), the College has embarked on an exciting journey to develop and deliver Retrofit training programs. This initiative is a direct response to the pressing need for upskilling to decarbonise the housing stock within our region.

These courses are aimed at employees of social landlords and their subcontractors, as well as businesses based in the Scottish Borders. Course duration, venue and outcomes will vary depending on your needs.

Free courses available

Air source & Ground Source Heat Pumps Installation & Servicing (4 days)

Electric Vehicle Charging (3 days)

Heat Pumps Awareness – Advanced Intro (2 days)

Heat Pumps – Basic Intro (1 day)

Introduction to Domestic Retrofit (Basic) (1 day)

Introduction to Domestic Retrofit (NOCN) (3 days)

Introduction to Renewables (Electrical) (1 day)

Introduction to Sustainable Construction (2 days)

Mechanical Ventilation & Heat Recovery (1 day)

Unvented Hot Water (1 day)

By upskilling, you’ll not only help foster a greener future but also build the necessary capacity for a thriving supply chain that aligns with our ambitious Net Zero targets!

Director of Enterprise and Business Innovation at Borders College, Katharine Mathison, said:

“This is a really exciting project providing some first-class training opportunities for businesses in the Borders. We are delighted to receive the funding from the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund and look forward to working closely in partnership with the RSLs to develop further bespoke training courses. Whether you are a lone plumber or part of a bigger organisation, why not make contact to find out how we can support you to be ready for retrofit!”

Find out more by visiting the Borders College website

