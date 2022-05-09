Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

Free Sustainability Expo to Welcome Bradford Students and Businesses

Kathy May 9, 2022
0 Comments
A student working on an engineering project.
Canvas Grimsby In Article Block

A FREE jobs, careers, and employer networking event showcasing sustainability and future technologies will open its doors to local businesses and students this week.

Hosted at Bradford College, the Future Technologies Centre (FTC) Hub Expo 2022 will bring together employers and students from across West Yorkshire to inspire new career paths and learning.

Driven by specialist business networks, the FTC creates pathways into employment, higher education, and in-work progression for professionals linked to sustainable construction, digital technology, transport, engineering, and health & medical hubs.

The FTC Hub Expo aims to share a passion for a more sustainable Bradford and promote new career paths linked to future technologies. Local SMEs, sole traders, and regional businesses can attend the expo at the Bradford College David Hockney Building between 3-7pm on Wednesday 11th May and talk to specialists in sustainability.  

Experts from local and national organisations will be on hand to offer guidance about careers, funding, working more sustainably, and how to run a greener business – from the clean air scheme to switching all-electric.

Sustainability specialists will be available on employer stands representing Halfords, Bradford Council, the NHS, Morgan Sindall Group PLC (construction & regeneration), Depuy-Synthes GB (part of the Johnson & Johnson family of healthcare medical companies), Procter & Gamble (consumer goods), the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), The University of Bradford, other local colleges, and more.

Alongside Bradford College students, employers can chat to fellow businesses about green technologies, CPD, changing habits, and growing your business as a result of sustainability best practise.

To register for a ticket, please visit the Bradford College Eventbrite page 

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, EdTech, Employability, Work and leadership, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Education, EdTech, Employability, Work and leadership, Skills and apprenticeships
Topics: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Kathy

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this