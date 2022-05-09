Free Sustainability Expo to Welcome Bradford Students and Businesses

A FREE jobs, careers, and employer networking event showcasing sustainability and future technologies will open its doors to local businesses and students this week.

Hosted at Bradford College, the Future Technologies Centre (FTC) Hub Expo 2022 will bring together employers and students from across West Yorkshire to inspire new career paths and learning.

Driven by specialist business networks, the FTC creates pathways into employment, higher education, and in-work progression for professionals linked to sustainable construction, digital technology, transport, engineering, and health & medical hubs.



The FTC Hub Expo aims to share a passion for a more sustainable Bradford and promote new career paths linked to future technologies. Local SMEs, sole traders, and regional businesses can attend the expo at the Bradford College David Hockney Building between 3-7pm on Wednesday 11th May and talk to specialists in sustainability.

Experts from local and national organisations will be on hand to offer guidance about careers, funding, working more sustainably, and how to run a greener business – from the clean air scheme to switching all-electric.



Sustainability specialists will be available on employer stands representing Halfords, Bradford Council, the NHS, Morgan Sindall Group PLC (construction & regeneration), Depuy-Synthes GB (part of the Johnson & Johnson family of healthcare medical companies), Procter & Gamble (consumer goods), the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), The University of Bradford, other local colleges, and more.



Alongside Bradford College students, employers can chat to fellow businesses about green technologies, CPD, changing habits, and growing your business as a result of sustainability best practise.



To register for a ticket, please visit the Bradford College Eventbrite page.

