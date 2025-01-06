From College Student to Getting That Dream Job in Motorsport

Cameron Hickman came to Newtown College in 2017 to learn about automotive engineering, obtaining an apprenticeship at DC Autos in Newtown and going on to achieve a full level 3 VCQ framework by 2021.

Cameron then enrolled at the University of South Wales to undertake a motorsport degree, and he is now set for a career within Formula One.

After leaving university Cameron secured employment with Mercedes F1 team. He has worked on their current G programme and now at the end of this season, he starts work on their next car for the 2026 season which promises to be an exciting development.

Cameron said:

“It’s a different world and one that I love. Everyone is on the same path, focused on being better which is a great atmosphere. We are targeting for domination again from 2026 onwards. The recent wins have been amazing to be a part of and the atmosphere at base is awesome.

“Alongside this, I have also been on Trackside Support with the Mercedes AMG ONE. If you’ve not heard, it’s our road-legal F1 car in short terms. It’s been great to go away with a car to help out.

“Outside of Mercedes I still enjoy working on my own projects a Rally 2 Ford Fiesta along with the escorts too where it all started for me.”

Cameron spoke highly about his time at college and of his lecturers.

Arwyn Jones was Cameron’s Assessor for the Vocational Competence Qualification (VCQ) qualifications, and Lecturer Danial Prichard assessed his Vocational Related Qualification (VRQ) qualifications.

Cameron said:

“My lecturers played a massive part in getting me to where I am today, teaching the mechanical side but also providing me with support on a personal level.”

He went on to say:

“I cannot wait to embrace the pressure, stress and rewards of what F1 is going to bring! My role is to be full-time trackside in the future so I have a long way to go still in my journey, but I cannot wait! They’re also fast-tracking me which was great news, so I should be in the pits for Silverstone next year!”

Deputy Head of Engineering and Course Coordinator of Engineering Level 1, Stevie Williams said:

“Congratulations to Cameron, this is absolutely amazing and such a positive achievement to be celebrated. It’s a credit to the College lecturers in Motor Vehicle Daniel Pritchard and Arwyn Jones. The effort and experience that is put into delivering and supporting learners is evident and has resulted in a huge influence which has led to success for this student”.