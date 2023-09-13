Gateshead-based training provider, Innersummit, joins the Education Training Collective

As part of growth and development plans, a group of Tees Valley colleges and training providers has acquired a Gateshead-based training provider with significant reach into the professional services apprenticeship market.

The Education Training Collective (Etc.), an ambitious and dynamic college group which includes Bede Sixth Form College, NETA Training Group, Redcar and Cleveland College, Stockton Riverside College and The Skills Academy, has completed on the acquisition of Innersummit, a boutique training consultancy with a 20-year history of supporting companies UK-wide with apprenticeship delivery.

This acquisition further strengthens the Etc. business to business offer, and will see the organisation not only widen the portfolio of courses and apprenticeships it can offer current employer partners, but also drive its reach into the wider North East region and beyond.

Grant Glendinning, chief executive at the Education Training Collective, said:

“This acquisition is the culmination of a lengthy due diligence project, and is something we are naturally very excited about being in a position to share.

“In the last year, the leadership team and governors have really put a magnifying glass over the Etc., identifying our priority areas for focus – this has resulted in the launch of our new Clean Energy Education Hub at Redcar and Cleveland College, the addition of the new £2.4m annexe at Bede Sixth Form College, we have great plans in the pipeline for NETA, alongside the ongoing works at Stockton Riverside College, and now we are enhancing our apprenticeship and commercial training offer with the addition of Innersummit to our college group.”

Chris Andreou, managing director at Innersummit, added:

“When the opportunity arose for Innersummit Ltd to become part of the Education Training Collective, a larger organisation with a reputation for being an excellent employer, and an organisation which is committed to providing high-quality training and development for its staff, students and communities, it was a discussion I was keen to take further. It is clear that there is a match between the intent of both organisations – who essentially just want to support individuals and businesses to achieve their full potential.

“Both organisations bring a mutually complementary offer to the table, and we are looking forward to working together to ensure training and skills offered meet the needs of businesses across the North East and beyond.”

As part of the acquisition implementation plan, the organisations will now work closely to ensure a smooth transition of operations, working with businesses across the region to expand its reach and deliver high-quality training and development programmes that meet their needs – both current and future.

