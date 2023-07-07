How to deliver Labour’s Education Mission

Labour has announced that essential skills such as speaking and creativity should form a central part of education.

The Skills Builder Partnership has been building these skills across settings in the UK and globally for 15 years. From what we and our partners have learned, we set out four of the potential pitfalls such a policy could encounter, and how they can be solved.

Our research and data from over 850 partner schools, colleges, impact organisations and employers shows that building the eight essential skills in education has huge potential for closing the ‘skills gap’ and breaking down barriers to opportunity.

This is also likely to be a popular policy: educators and employers have been calling for these changes for decades. The Sutton Trust found that 97% of teachers and 88% of young people say that essential skills are at least as important as academic achievement for future success. UK workers feel the same: the Essential Skills Tracker 2023 found 92% believe that essential skills are important for success within their career.

As the global movement for building essential skills, we know there are four major traps where these policies could go wrong when it comes to their implementation. We set these potential pitfalls out, along with how a new government could avoid them to successfully deliver this monumental shift in education that holds so much potential to improve social mobility and life outcomes.

Pitfall 1: Missing out skills that lead to outcomes

There are eight essential skills that drive life and employment outcomes, based on systematic and two-way analysis of skills frameworks from across sectors. These are:

Listening

Speaking

Creativity

Problem solving

Staying positive

Aiming high

Teamwork

Leadership

There is a real risk of repeating the mistakes of the past, focusing on a narrow set of skills. Focusing on only one or two skills like speaking at the expense of others means young people continue to leave school without the rounded skillset they need to succeed in work and life.

Solution: Teach a complete set of eight essential skills

Those with higher levels of all eight essential skills achieve the highest social mobility. They will also enjoy a 9-12% wage premium, better job satisfaction and better life satisfaction. Only with a complete portfolio of skills – alongside basic skills of literacy, numeracy and digital literacy – will individuals leave education prepared to face the challenges and opportunities that the future holds.

Pitfall 2: Taking an untested, fragmented approach

Rolling out an approach to building skills that hasn’t been tested by – and doesn’t have the backing of – teachers and education leaders is risky. Doing a bit of speaking skills in one way here, and a bit of creativity in some other way there, is exactly the type of additional complexity teachers don’t need. If we are going to add anything to the education system, we need to be united in doing it in a way that is simple, coherent and comprehensive.

Solution: Build on the large body of best practice that already exists

Thousands of schools, colleges, social impact organisations and employers are already using a shared approach to building essential skills: delivering over 2.3 million opportunities to build these skills using the Skills Builder approach, last year alone. We are far beyond proof-of-concept. 87% of secondary schools and colleges have a touchpoint with the Universal Framework for essential skills and our approach is built into national curricula and assessment internationally.

Pitfall 3: Lack of cross-sectoral relevance

Schools and colleges don’t exist in a vacuum. They are an integral part of our society, with strong connections to the third sector and, increasingly, employers. There needs to be a broad base of buy-in to the new approach across sectors, so that charities and employers can support educators in a way that is impactful. If we are building skills to improve employment outcomes, employers probably need to be on board.

Solution: Use a universal language

Levelling the playing field in skills means using a shared language across education, social impact organisations and employers. Central to this is that someone from a less advantaged background can develop the same skills in education as they learn in extra-curricular programmes, and later down the line are able to showcase in recruitment processes. Explicit learning of skills, transparency and consistency across an individual’s educational journey and into their career is what leads to social mobility and improved life outcomes.

Pitfall 4: Lack of rigour

Those in the education sector are rightly concerned that skills like speaking, problem solving and creativity could be taught in a way that is fuzzy and lacks real-world application. These skills need standards to be able to teach them well, but what standards should schools and colleges be targeting when building these skills?

Solution: Adopt the rigour of the Universal Framework

The Universal Framework for essential skills breaks down the eight skills into a sequence of measurable, teachable steps going from absolute beginner through to mastery. Its specificity means it is used for measuring skills across settings: from the classroom to employability programmes and professional development. Focusing tightly on a specific step of a specific skill enables educators to make, and measure, tangible progress in their classroom – something attested to by the large existing dataset.

In conclusion

The potential here is huge, but only if it is done right. We welcome all parties to take an approach already used by thousands of schools, colleges, charities and employers and work with the Skills Builder Partnership to shape how the eight essential skills can be built with rigour in our education system.

Published in