HSDC Apprentice celebrates win at The News Business Excellence Awards

Celebrations were in order for a dedicated and hardworking HSDC staff member at a recent local award ceremony.

Katelyn Simpson, who currently works as an International Support Administrator at HSDC’s Havant Campus was awarded Apprentice of the Year at The News Business Excellence Awards held at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday 23 February 2024.

The award ceremony, which just commemorated its 24th year, celebrated successful individuals and businesses within the local area who have made a positive impact and contribution to their organisation and community.

The list of categories included Global Business of the Year, Community Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Sustainable Business of the Year plus many more with Katelyn taking home the award for Apprentice of the Year.

Katelyn, who started her journey with HSDC as part of the Kickstart Scheme, a programme aimed at preventing long-term unemployment said:

“I was so grateful to be nominated so to actually win the award was amazing and an absolute shock. Being at the Business Excellence Awards was a great experience and it was amazing to see all the businesses that won. From my experience as an Apprentice, I have gained so many skills that will definitely help me in the future. This experience has also helped me to grow personally.”

During the ceremony, a testimonial on Katelyn was delivered to all attendees which read:

“Our winner is an amazing example of the power of Apprentices – the judges agreed she really shone out from all the entries. Colleagues have been delighted to watch her development from a 21-year-old with little skills and confidence to now being an integral part of the team who has used the Apprenticeship to build confidence and develop a sense of belief in her career and to be whoever she wants to be.”

Richard Barlow, Deputy Principal and Head of Campus at HSDC South Downs, added:

“Katelyn’s journey with us from the Kickstart Scheme to the imminent completion of her Apprenticeship is a huge testament to her talent, hard work and dedication. I am so proud of what she has achieved and the contribution she is making to the College. Her success is also a powerful case study of Apprenticeships which are supported by someone as incredible as her line manager Angelica.”

A huge congratulations to Katelyn and all of the winners! For more on this, visit: https://www.nationalworldevents.com/pnba-2024/