HSDC STUDENT SHOWCASES WORK AT BRICK LANE EXHIBITION

A student from HSDC’s South Downs Campus was recently offered the exciting opportunity to have his work showcased at a public exhibition in London.

Caden Churcher, who studies Level 3 Music Production at HSDC, was given the chance to exhibit his work at a gallery open to the general public based at Truman Brewery in Brick Lane, London as part of Origins Creatives, University of the Arts London.

The musical piece called ‘Reminds Me of You’, was chosen for this year’s UAL Origins Creatives and was one of 400 entries selected by a professional curator from Origin Creatives.

Reflecting after the event, Caden said:

“I had a good time looking around some interesting art pieces, listening to the music and watching the film selection.

It was pretty awesome to hear my song being played out loud to everyone there. Well done to all those that had been selected, I had a great evening.

To find out more about the Origin Creatives exhibition, visit here.

Published in