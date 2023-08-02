IG Group renews partnership with Teach First with £2 million donation

Collaboration reinforces IG’s strategic commitment to empowering communities through education

IG Group (LON:IGG), a leading global fintech, is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with Teach First, a UK charity tackling educational inequality and helping young people reach their full potential. IG’s donation of £2 million will help Teach First recruit, train, and support 200 new and aspiring head teachers to lead schools serving disadvantaged communities. This will benefit 150,000 pupils across the country and feeds in to Teach First’s strategic goal of 1,000 new head teachers by 2030.

IG Group pledges an equivalent of 1% of its profits after tax to charity, which includes cash donations from their global Brighter Future Fund and employee skills and volunteering. This pledge has already had a massive impact on hundreds of thousands of lives around the world. The partnership renewal with Teach First is part of an exciting set of global initiatives to support charities from the Teach For All network, plus further support for Teach For All itself. The global commitment totals £4.5m over three years and each partnership focuses on the theme of leadership in education.

Jon Noble, COO and Executive Director, IG Group said:

“IG is committed to furthering the development of the next generation of bright young minds. By partnering with Teach First, we are helping to get children the education and tools they need to help them to reach their full potential.

“Education and empowerment are central to IG’s identity – our business model and our ESG strategy centre around education as a core way to elevate individuals’ confidence and ability to meet their financial and life goals. In addition to our monetary commitment, we are also encouraging our employees to volunteer. This virtuous circle helps our people become a vital part of how we engage at a grass roots level.”

IG Group first started supporting Teach First in 2019. During the Covid-19 pandemic, IG donated £2 million to enable 30 struggling schools to enrol on the highly regarded Leading Together programme. As well as the direct impact this had on the lives of teachers and pupils at these schools, the intervention has been attributed to helping one of the schools of achieving an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted judgement in the category of leadership.

Teach First CEO Russell Hobby said:

“Our partnership with IG Group is vital to us because of its great impact. Over the past three years it has helped coach 275 teachers, who in turn have supported more than 27,000 pupils. IG’s new support of more than £2 million for 2023-26 will fund leadership training for 200 new and aspiring headteachers for schools in disadvantaged communities, directly positively impacting 150,000 pupils as well as boosting our wider work through campaigning and fundraising.

“An integral component of the success of the partnership will be the dedication of IG employees who will volunteer their time to lead exciting and insightful sessions with students and teachers across the network.”

