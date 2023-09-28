Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Imagine the future of education and research at Digifest 2024

Jisc September 28, 2023
0 Comments
Asian lady researching on laptop

Registration for Jisc’s annual teaching, learning and research event is now open 

Digifest returns on 12-13 March 2024 and invites attendees to imagine the future. Not the inevitable, but what educators, researchers and students want it to be. 

Throughout the two-day event participants can look forward to more than 30 presentations, panel discussions, workshops and keynote sessions designed to spark discussion and innovation across the tertiary education sector. Key themes can be found in the ‘about digifest’ section of the Jisc website.

The event will again be held at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham and online. Registration is now open to attendees, and Jisc members and customers receive two free in-person tickets per organisation.

Jisc CEO, Heidi Fraser-Krauss, said:

“Digifest 2024 promises to be a celebration of innovation across the UK tertiary education sector, showcasing the great work being done here and now, and, importantly, giving attendees the opportunity to imagine the future of education and research.

“At the 2023 event you asked for more opportunities to network with peers and experts, and we have responded to this, with increased numbers of roundtables, demonstrations and workshops to help attendees realise the opportunities, and overcome the challenges, associated with digital transformation. 

“In a year that has seen new developments in generative AI change the way people teach, learn and work, I have been inspired by the resilience and adaptability shown by individuals and teams across education and research, and I’m excited to see what comes next.” 

Digifest 2024 is a CPD accredited event. Attendees can contribute their learning time towards individual continuing professional development goals.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Jisc

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .