In-Comm Training lands major apprenticeship contract with automotive supplier￼

A leading independent training provider is celebrating winning its largest apprenticeship contract in years after signing a major deal with Lander Tubular Products.

In-Comm Training, which operates three state-of-the-art technical academies across the Black Country and Shropshire, has become the strategic training partner for the supplier of precision engineered metallic and plastic manipulated pipe assemblies for the automotive, commercial vehicle and off-highway sectors.

Forty Level 2 apprentices in Lean Manufacturing Operations will be recruited over the next six months in a bid to develop a future talent pool that can help the manufacturer meet a rapidly growing order book.

The new relationship will cover all recruitment and selection, advice on tapping into funding, induction process and delivery of training, with In-Comm trainers and assessors set to be permanently based at Lander Tubular Products’ internal academy at its Woodgate Business Park factory in Birmingham.

“This is a major milestone for our business, and we’re delighted that another high-profile industrial specialist has chosen to adopt our employer-led approach to apprenticeships and training in general,” explained Paul Hodgetts, Business Development Manager at In-Comm Training.

“The tender process was over a three-month period, involved six providers and numerous visits to each other’s locations. We were able to listen, understand exactly what the firm needed and then put together a flexible learning package that obviously appealed to the management team here.”

He continued: “Everything kicks off in September with a cohort of 15, then this is followed a month later with 10 more apprentices and the final 15 need to be in place by December. So, the message for young people and mature learners looking for a career change is simple – there’s the potential for high quality jobs with a world class automotive supplier, get in touch!”





With over 140 year’s history, Lander Tubular Products is a leading manufacturer of precision engineered metallic and plastic manipulated tubular products for the automotive, off-highway, and industrial sectors.

The company, which has three manufacturing sites in the UK and a further two production facilities in the USA, has a long history of delivering award-winning apprenticeship programmes.

Its product range covers multiple applications for the transfer of fluids or air, and tubular structural products for a broad range of major OEM and tier one customers.

Growing its own staff has always been a priority and this new contract marks the next phase of its workforce development, with pathways being created so that individuals can work all the way towards Technical Apprenticeships, a Degree in Engineering and Manufacturing and upskilling opportunities in continuous improvement, quality and leadership & management.

Anita Davenport-Brooks, Group HR Manager, added her support: “We’ve known about In-Comm for some time and were really impressed with the way they took the time to listen and tailor the approach to suit exactly what we need.

“The course will give every apprentice core manufacturing skills, as well as developing softer ones and encouraging the right behaviours to fit our culture. All the training will be completed at our factory, which will give us great flexibility when balancing shopfloor demand.

“I’m also keen to look at how we can work together to shape new Apprenticeship qualifications that are currently missing in industry. One example, is early discussions about creating a Level 3 Technical Operator course that could be the next step for our apprentices.”

She concluded: “Vocational learning is so important for us and, next year, the plan is to recruit up to 100 apprentices. Working with In-Comm Training will save over £200,000 on recruitment costs alone in 2022 and that does not take into account the bottom line benefits our learners will deliver to our three businesses across the Midlands.

“Several of our senior team and middle managers all started with an apprenticeship and are now critical to our future success.”

Lander Tubular Products, which was recently named as the number one company in the Top 50 SME Apprentice Employers Rankings by the National Apprenticeship Service, will also tap into other services offered by In-Comm Training.



This includes upskilling courses, health and safety consultancy and lobbying, with Anita already taking her place on the training provider’s new Skills Steering Group.

