Jane’s GLOW&be still best in the business

@BordersCollege employee Jane Gray is used to success, having won the Scottish Businesswomen of the Year award in 2022 with her beauty business GLOW&be.

Fast forward to 2023, and Jane’s growing business has again been recognised at the Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards 2023, winning the Rising Star of the Year award.

This comes on top of her recent win at the Business Awards UK in the Creator/Influencer Businesswomen of the Year category, as well as being announced as a finalist at the Scottish Women’s Awards later this month.

Jane commented:

“It’s been a great year for GLOW&be and I’m delighted to have been successful at the recent Borders Business Excellence Awards and Business Awards UK, women in Business. It was a great event and good to see and hear about so many fantastic businesses in the Borders area. Being announced as a finalist in the upcoming Scottish Women’s Awards is also something I’m very proud of and very much looking forward to.”

Specialising in various skincare & cosmetic products, Jane developed her skincare and cosmetics ideas through research and development, as well as her vast experience within the beauty industry, with the business going from strength to strength.

Jane, who is a Beauty Therapy Lecturer/Work Placement Coordinator, splits her time between the College and GLOW&be. A popular member of staff, she has worked as a Beauty Therapy lecturer since 1996 and continues to pass on her wealth of knowledge to the students.

Borders College would like to congratulate Jane on her success and wish her all the very best at the upcoming Scottish Women’s Awards.

