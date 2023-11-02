Just Eat reveals that majority of young people feel they don’t have the skills for a career in STEM

New research released today finds that more than half (52 per cent) of young people feel that they don’t have the skills needed for a career in fields related to science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM).

The research commissioned by Just Eat, which polled 2,000 young Britons aged 16-25, found more than half (57 per cent) of young people have not considered pursuing a career in STEM, with less than half (47 per cent) believing that a career in STEM is achievable for them. Of those who have not considered a career in STEM, one in five say this is because they don’t know enough about these career paths (20 per cent).

However, there are signs that work is being done to support young people with routes into the STEM field, with half (51 per cent) saying that businesses are doing so, and the same amount (50 per cent) believing career education in schools has helped them. However, two-thirds (66 per cent) say that more should be done to help people from all backgrounds into STEM careers.

In the North East, this is even clearer, with almost three quarters (72%) of young people saying more should be done. When young people from the North East were asked about their knowledge of STEM careers, two-in-five (39%) said that they had heard of them but would not know how to pursue one. What’s more, half of young people from the North East (48%) agree that a job in STEM is harder to achieve for people like them.

This research comes as this year Just Eat celebrates the 5th anniversary of its STEM programme and as part of this programme are hosting their first event at the business’ new offices in Sunderland. Just Eat has partnered with Southmoor Academy Sunderland and will be taking pupils into their offices to get a closer look at the tech industry, hear directly from the people working in it, and take part in app design workshops to give them a taste of what the job involves.

Just Eat’s global STEM engagement programme has seen the business engage with more than 200 STEM Ambassadors and reaches over 10,000 young people annually across a number of Just Eat Takeaway.com markets. With over 700 product and technology roles in the UK, Just Eat offers a variety of routes into the industry, including a data upskilling accelerator in partnership with Multiverse and a global early careers programme for tech talent, with roles available in the UK.

Claire Pointon, Managing Director UK&I for Just Eat, said:

“Tech is the driving force behind delivering our company mission of empowering everyday convenience for our customers.

“Without people with the skills to work in STEM, businesses like Just Eat wouldn’t exist. As a UK tech success story, Just Eat has a responsibility to open up opportunities in STEM and our research shows why it’s vital that businesses like ours play a role in educating and inspiring the next generation of tech talent and showcasing the options available to them.”

The research reveals a clear gender divide, with less than a third (29 per cent) of young women considering a STEM career, compared to almost half (48 per cent) of young men. Furthermore, people from ethnic minority backgrounds were more likely to say they did not feel represented in STEM careers, with 49 per cent of young Black and Asian people saying that there are few people working in STEM that are like them, compared to 44 per cent of young White people.

Just Eat Takeaway.com is contributing to efforts to change this and in the UK is sponsoring Color in Tech’s Black Tech Fest to inspire more young black students to consider a career in tech, mentoring students from underrepresented backgrounds in partnership with Career Accelerator, and working with Code First Girls to educate female students about technology.

