From education to employment

Last chance to register for WorldSkills UK’s 2022 national competition-based development programme!

WorldSkills April 1, 2022
0 Comments
WorldSkills Registration
C Learning Go Google

This is your last chance to register for the @WorldSkillsUK 2022 national competition-based development programme – registration closes at midnight tonight (1 Apr)! 

Register today!

The competitions, which are free to enter, are designed by industry experts and help young people grow personally and professionally by developing their technical and employability skills.  

There are more than 60 competitions available across sectors including digital, creative, construction, health, hospitality, engineering and technology.  We also deliver nine Foundation Skills competitions aimed at learners with special educational needs and disabilities, additional learning needs, or who need additional support for learning.

  • 97% of previous entrants say they improved their technical skills after taking part
  • 93% said they improved their personal and employability skills
  • 90% said they can apply the skills they developed to their education, work or other parts of their life

Registration is open until 11.59pm today and you can discover what each competition involves and read the entry requirements on our website. 

Competitor Support Fund   

We are pleased to offer a new Competitor Support Fund for students and apprentices taking part in our competitions. The fund will help cover essential costs for those who need it, including but not restricted to: travel, equipment and clothing, care responsibilities and staff cover costs for small and medium-sized employers. Find out more and how to apply. 

Register today!
Published in Skills and apprenticeships, Livestream and video
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships, Livestream and video
WorldSkills

