LAT Wins The Global 100 Award For 4th Consecutive Year

The London Academy of Trading has won the ‘Most Outstanding Trading Courses Provider – 2024’ for the fourth year in a row from The Global 100.

With its global readership of more than 376,000, The Global 100 does not follow the usual process of many publishers. Instead, they use a very specific, comprehensive evaluation process. After the closure of the voting period, which involves a strict format of self-submission and third-party nomination, firms are shortlisted and then the winners are selected. For each category, a propriety method of analysis ranks winners based on their domestic and international work.

Paddy Osborn, MD and Academic Dean of LAT, said:

“This is a challenging award to win, so we are delighted to have been chosen as the Most Outstanding Trading Courses Provider for 2024. It is flattering to be recognised for our achievements, but our aim is simply to do everything in our power to help students achieve their personal goals.”

Earlier this year, LAT launched a bespoke one-on-one mentoring service to help traders fine-tune their skills and achieve consistent profitability. These personalised sessions with LAT specialists are completely bespoke, covering goal setting, trading psychology, strategy development, risk management and much more.

“This service is available to everyone, including LAT alumni as well as individuals who haven’t studied with us before,” says Paddy Osborn. “Many retail traders think they have the knowledge and skills to trade but many lack the final ingredients to be consistently successful. Having specific advice and guidance from our trading experts can give them what they need to get fully on track with their trading.”

The Global 100 consists of only 100 of the world’s leading firms and individuals.

Published in