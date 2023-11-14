NRC Plumbing Apprentice Qualifies for WorldSkills UK National Finals

A plumbing apprentice from Newtownabbey who is doing an ApprenticeshipNI Level 3 Plumbing course at Northern Regional College, is one of six students to represent the College at WorldSkills UK national finals in Manchester this week.

Morgan Finney, an apprentice plumber with Hanna Mechanical, said competing in the qualifying process for the national finals had been a very positive learning experience and the skills developed as a result of taking part in WorldSkills UK competitions had boosted his confidence and taught him to trust his own ability more.

“It has been a very positive experience. It involves precision and good decision making as the tasks we are set must be completed within a tight time frame so you really are pushed to the limit of your ability.

Morgan said he was very appreciative of the support he had received from both from the College and his employer, Hanna Mechanical.

“My plumbing lecturer, Peter Lynch has been a great support by giving me opportunities to practice my skills in the College workshops ahead of the finals. Hanna Mechanical has also been most helpful and supportive by giving me time to work on my skills and to attend the competition.

Congratulating Morgan on reaching the national finals, plumbing lecturer Peter Lynch, said his success was well deserved.

“Only the top eight students from across the UK qualify for the national final in each skill area so it is a major achievement to reach the final. It takes a lot of commitment and hard work to get to this stage of the competition and Morgan deserves to do well.

The other Northern Regional College students to qualify for WorldSkills UK national finals are Hannah Currie and Peter O’Neill (Industrial Robotics), Canaan Charlton and Kyle Davidson (Mechatronics) and Jamie McArthur-Gill (Welding).

The winners of WorldSkills UK national finals will be announced at an awards dinner in Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, Friday November 18.

