MEET THE UK’s MUSIC TUTOR OF THE YEAR AT LCCM – WHO SHOWED TOM WALKER THE LIGHT

LCCM lecturers and students have been in a rich vein of form recently with awards including a FHEA (Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy), a Tutor of the Year winner at the UK Music’s OMG Awards and Best Female at the Premier Gospel Awards.

Patrick ‘Pat’ Cotton, Programme Leader of BMus Music and Performance at London College of Contemporary Music (LCCM), who taught BRITS winner Tom Walker, won MAP Tutor of the Year at UK Music’s OMG Awards in Liverpool while also achieving his FHEA – Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy.

“I am delighted with both the Tutor of the year Award and the FHEA fellowship. The latter is similar to a PGCE teaching qualification for primary and secondary teachers, but for university lecturers,” says Patrick. “The FHEA is an advanced HE teaching qualification which allows you to reflect on areas in your teaching and identify areas for professional and pedagogical development. There are different levels and the level I undertook was Fellow.”

Elsewhere, Blessing Annatoria Chitapa, BA Muic Business Management student at LCCM won Best Female at the Premier Gospel Awards. Launched in 2016, the Premier Gospel Awards event showcases the range of genres making up gospel music, featuring performances by leading artists. Past performers have included Guvna B, Anita Wilson, Faith Child, Called Out Music, Becca Folkes and Samm Henshaw. Blessing has previous success – having won The Voice UK in 2020 before commencing her studies at LCCM.

“We’re very proud of Annatoria’s continued success. Since triumphing in The Voice UK she hasn’t looked back. We were honoured when she chose LCCM alongside her major record deal as the ideal environment in which to develop her music skills even further. Her recent victory at the Premier Gospel Awards is well-earned. It’s great to see a young female artist building her career on her own terms” said JD Donovan, LCCM Creative Industry Liaison.”

Elsewhere, there was an OMG special mention for LCCM’s Sahil Batra and a nominee for Kathleen Frances.

