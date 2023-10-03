Michelin star recognition for Glion gourmet destination

The Swiss Michelin Guide has once again recognised a gourmet restaurant at the heart of Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

For the second year in a row the prestigious guide has awarded 1 star to Chef Stéphane Décotterd for “Stéphane Décotterd”, along with a 1 Bib Gourmand for “Le Bistro by Décotterd”, both part of the “Maison Décotterd” complex.

Commenting on these awards, Stéphane Décotterd said:

“I’d like to thank my entire team for their hard work and commitment, and I am proud to be able to share this magnificent award with them. I’d also like to thank all the producers in the region with whom I’ve forged close links over the last few years of working together. They are all part of my philosophy of favouring local produce and producing regional, eco-responsible cuisine.”

“We are honoured to have the “Maison Décotterd” at the heart of our institution,” said Frédéric Picard, CEO of Glion Institute of Higher Education. “This is a unique opportunity for Glion students to draw inspiration from the exceptional culinary talents of the Chef and his brigade.”

First-semester Bachelor students spend four weeks on placement at “Maison Décotterd” – alternating between the gourmet restaurant and its kitchen, the bistro and the bar.

The “Maison Décotterd” complex comprises four culinary areas: the gourmet restaurant “Stéphane Décotterd”, “Le Bistro by Décotterd”, the Bar and the Lounge, forming a veritable gastronomic destination in a spectacular setting.

The brand-new Lounge recently opened its doors in partnership with the prestigious cognac brand Louis XIII and Champagne Télmont. Here, guests can enjoy wines and spirits with spectacular views of the Alps and Lake Geneva.

