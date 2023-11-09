New health course for armed forces community launches at Sunderland

As we prepare to mark Remembrance Day – a new course to help military personnel all over the world progress onto a career in health has launched at the University of Sunderland.

Since being awarded the Armed ForcesGoldCovenant in 2020, the University has worked closely with the Defence Medical Academy to identify service needs for serving military personnel and veterans, and have developed a new Certificate of Higher Education in Health.

The online programme, which can be accessed from anywhere in the world, is for serving personnel, service leavers, veterans, reservists, and families in the armed forces community, who want to enhance their careers by undertaking a recognised qualification.

On completion, graduates will have achieved enough credits to gain entry to one of the University’s health-related degrees or use it to develop their careers.

Simone Bedford, Associate Head of Nursing and Health Sciences (Blended Learning MNurse and Midwifery) at the University and a Royal Air Force Veteran herself, said:

“I am passionate about supporting the armed forces community in developing skills that will enable them to succeed in their military service or transition to civilian life, in particular, those who are keen to develop their skills in the health setting.”

Simone, who is also Chair of Veterans and Reservists Staff Network and an Armed Forces Champion for the University, added:

“The unique selling point of this exciting new programme is that it was designed by serving personnel (regular and reservist) and veterans, and it is delivered and supported by a team of experienced academics with a military background.

“The academic team here at the University of Sunderland understand the nature and complexity of studying while working and offers a high standard of support to all students.”

The programme, which officially launched at an event at Catterick Garrison’s Community Hub on November 1, will welcome its first students in January 2024.

Find more information about the course and how to apply here.

