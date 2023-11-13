New Teaching for Mastery in FE Maths course from ETF

The ETF has announced a new maths CPD course for experienced GCSE and Functional Skills teachers. ‘Teaching for Mastery in FE Maths’ is an updated iteration of the popular Centres for Excellence in Maths (CFEM) ‘Teaching for Mastery’ course and provides a deep dive into the key concepts of the popular mastery approach to maths teaching.

Participants will develop the skills to adopt innovative approaches to motivate disengaged learners alongside a deeper understanding of the teaching for mastery approaches, which they can then implement in their classrooms. Upon completion of the course, they will have a range of tools and strategies to encourage their students to become more resilient maths learners.

The course offers collaborative peer learning opportunities and access to expert CPD trainers, all within a convenient teaching structure designed to fit into practitioners’ weekly schedules. It is suitable for those with a maths specialism and a teaching qualification, with its focus on building on prior learning making it ideal for those teaching in a GCSE re-sit environment.

A participant on the previous iteration – the ‘Teaching for Mastery’ course – said:

“I have taught maths for over 20 years. The Maths Mastery course has revolutionised my teaching; reinvigorating my passion for teaching but also changing, for the better, the way in which I lead my learners. The impact has been instant, and learners are remarking with excitement at how quick they are to gain understanding in what were once challenging topics.”

‘Teaching for Mastery in FE Maths’ will be delivered by expert CPD trainers over the course of ten, two-hour online sessions that begin on Tuesday 16 January 2024 and conclude on Tuesday 26 March. Participants will have the opportunity to undertake further learning through independent study outside of the course hours.

To book a place, visit the ETF course booking site. For further details contact Fleur Dewar.

The course is part of a wide range of courses and resources for English and Maths in FE provided by the ETF. For details, visit the English and maths area of the ETF website.

Published in